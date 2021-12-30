ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

US Forecast

Huron Daily Tribune
 3 days ago

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;43;38;46;41;Dense fog;SE;4;83%;80%;1. Albuquerque, NM;47;34;48;35;Afternoon showers;S;10;68%;99%;1. Anchorage, AK;18;16;24;8;A little snow;N;6;81%;97%;0. Asheville, NC;63;43;66;56;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSE;5;71%;80%;1. Atlanta, GA;65;61;71;67;A stray p.m. t-storm;SW;5;82%;80%;1. Atlantic City,...

www.michigansthumb.com

Huron Daily Tribune

100 mph gusts push wildfire into heavily populated Colorado cities

DENVER (AP) — An estimated 580 homes, a hotel and a shopping center have burned and tens of thousands of people were evacuated in wind-fueled wildfires outside Denver, officials said Thursday evening. At least one first responder and six others were injured, though Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle acknowledged...
COLORADO STATE
blackchronicle.com

White Christmas? Weather forecast shows no snow for most of US

The US’ fascination with a white Christmas dates back at least to 1942, when Bing Crosby crooned the wistful song in the film “Holiday Inn.”. Fewer white Christmases seems associated with warmer temperatures from climate change. Only about 28% of the US, excluding Alaska, had snow as of...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

SNOW: 4 Inches Forecast For Philadelphia, Baltimore

Up to four inches of snow are expected to coat parts of Suburban Philadelphia, Baltimore, and parts of South Jersey Sunday night into Monday, forecasters say. South Jersey and the Philadelphia area might only get one or two inches, but the DC area could get as many as four, the National Weather Service says.
BALTIMORE, MD
Huron Daily Tribune

Snow forecast leads to closure of federal offices in DC

A winter storm packing heavy snow was expected to roll into the District of Columbia, northern Virginia and central Maryland overnight, bringing at least 3 to 7 inches of snow to the area through Monday afternoon. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the area from 1...
ENVIRONMENT
Huron Daily Tribune

Business Matters: SMI Snowmakers - Brooke VanderKelen Alba

Brooke VanderKelen Alba, 30, is one of the owners of SMI Snowmakers, located on Rockwell Drive on the eastern edge of Midland. SMI Snowmakers, also known as Snow Machines, Inc., manufactures and sells snowmaking equipment for ski resorts worldwide. They also produce dust control and evaporation equipment for several industries, including construction, mining, and food. SMI employs 50-100 people, depending on the season.
MIDLAND, MI

Community Policy