Newsletter of the Year: Why Screenwriters Should Read George Saunders’s A Swim in a Pond in the Rain: In Which Four Russians Give a Master Class on Writing, Reading and Life

If you’re not a daily visitor to Filmmaker, reading this piece, our annual “top ten,” will be a process of discovery as you can scan through the articles that received our highest traffic in 2021. But, increasingly, compiling this article is a discovery process for us as many of its entries are simply not ones we would have guessed. There are articles that kick up conversation across Twitter, or that I receive emails and calls about, and then there are quiet traffic-getters that only surface when the Google Analytics button is hit. The top post here is no surprise, as we clocked all the attention it got online, but there are other posts that seemed quieter on their release only to reveal themselves the recipient of one sort of aggregator-boost or another. Regardless, Filmmaker‘s top new posts of 2020 are a typically eclectic mix, encompassing industry news, documentary director interviews and, as usual, our 25 New Faces list. Read below what so many of you read on our site this year. (Oh, about the “new” in the headline — each year I make this list one consisting of posts first published during the year. We have much evergreen content that does well and would place on any year’s top ten. For the record, our most read archival article this year was Brandon Toner-Connolly and Alicia Van Couvering’s “What Everyone Does on a Film Set.”)

