Sam Elliott’s career is long and full of classic films. He appeared in movies like A Star Is Born, Road House, The Big Lebowski, and several more. Most recently, Elliott signed on to the Yellowstone prequel series 1883. After working with so many huge stars, it would be easy to believe that Sam is a real mover and shaker. You might think that when he isn’t filming, he’s hanging out with his fellow stars. However, that’s not the life that he wants.

