Disney+ Cancels Planned Series Featuring Walt Disney’s First Animated Character

By Krysten Swensen
disneydining.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in 2020, it was reported that Disney was working on a new original series for Disney+ that would feature Oswald the Lucky Rabbit. Walt Disney has lost the rights to Oswald — one of his first creations — to Universal all the way back in 1928. But in 2006, new...

