Disney+ Cancels Planned Series Featuring Walt Disney’s First Animated Character

One of the best parts about visiting Walt Disney World is that the Parks are full of fun performers and Cast Members that can make a good day a great one. Although parades have not yet fully returned to Walt Disney World, we do know that Festival of Fantasy is on its way back to Magic Kingdom. Until then, Guests can enjoy daily cavalcades, which have different Disney characters such as Mickey Mouse and the Fab 5, or the Disney princesses and more saying hello to Guests. These cavalcades almost act as if they are mini parades which run quite often, and during them, Guests can sometimes get interactions from the characters!

