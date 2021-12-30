ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

A look at how other parts of the world are dealing with omicron

By Eleanor Beardsley
NPR
 3 days ago

The World Health Organization predicts "a tsunami of cases" as the omicron variant fuels a surge of COVID infections. More than a million cases a being reported globally every day around the world. MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:. A tsunami of cases - that is the world health organization's prediction...

COVID Around The World: How Omicron Is Impacting The Holidays

With new variants continuing to spread and COVID surging in many parts of the world, this holiday season is shaping up to be very different from what we might have expected just a couple months ago. Travel plans are being changed last minute, popular holiday attractions and events are being...
NPR

Ski resorts in France reopen. Vaccine passes and masks are required

After abruptly closing in March 2020, France's alpine ski resorts have reopened. But this year you'll need more than just goggles and a lift pass. In France, downhill skiing came to a halt with the pandemic. Now, the ski lifts are running again. As NPR's Eleanor Beardsley reports from an alpine ski resort, aside from a few new requirements, everything feels nearly back to normal.
The Independent

Live updates: South Korea records 1st omicron variant death

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea says it has confirmed its first death related to the new omicron variant.The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said on Monday that the deceased was in their 90s and living at a nursing home in the southern city of Gwangju. It says the person received a second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in October.A total of 21 people in the facility have tested positive for COVID-19 — three of them with the omicron variant — since the first case was reported there on Dec. 24. It says the patient was posthumously found to have...
albuquerqueexpress.com

Communist nation next door to US is a natural ally for China

China's turn to Cuba is as strategic as it is logical, since the economic and geopolitical rivalry between Beijing and Washington is only increasing. On December 25, China and Cuba signed a cooperation plan for joint promotion of the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Although Havana was already part...
The Independent

Experts predict date for Omicron peak in US

Experts in the US have predicted cases of the Omicron coronavirus variuant will peak in the US by the end of January.Dr Anthony Fauci this week predicted an end-of -January peak for Omicron cases, while a recent study from researchers at the University of Texas at Austin suggested that the peak would be around 18 January.“I would imagine, given the size of our country and the diversity of vaccination versus not vaccination, that it likely will be more than a couple of weeks, probably by the end of January, I would think,” said Dr Fauci in an interview with CNBC’s...
The Independent

NKorea's Kim vows to boost military, maintain virus curbs

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to further bolster his military capability, maintain draconian anti-virus measures and push hard to improve the economy during a speech at a key political conference this week, state media reported Saturday.A state media report on Kim’s speech didn't carry any comments on dealings with the United States and South Korea. Some experts say this implies Kim has no interest in resuming talks with Washington and Seoul anytime soon and would rather keep his country's borders closed while seeking a self-reliant economy to overcome pandemic-related difficulties.“The increasingly unstable military environment on the Korean...
Vice

So You Tested Positive for COVID. How Long Should You Quarantine?

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is sweeping through the United States with unprecedented speed, now making up the majority of cases across the country. Hundreds of thousands of Americans are testing positive for COVID every day at a rate that has already surpassed last winter’s deadly peak, before vaccines were readily available.
The Independent

China reopens embassy in Nicaragua after it cut ties with Taiwan

China has reopened its embassy in Nicaragua just weeks after president Daniel Ortega’s government cut ties with Taiwan.The embassy, first shut down in 1990, was reopened in Nicaragua’s capital Managua after the two countries resumed diplomatic relations on Friday.A ceremony was held in Managua to mark the renewal of ties, and it was attended by Yu Bo, a representative of the Chinese Foreign Ministry and Nicaraguan foreign minister Denis Moncada, reported Xinhua news agency.The “one-China principle” is the consensus of the international community and a universally recognised norm governing international relations, Mr Yu said in his speech at the...
The Independent

Kim Jong-un says North Korea will focus on economy, food and Covid in 2022

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has listed out his government’s major goals for 2022, including a strong focus on domestic issues such as rural development and plans to boost the country’s faltering economy, in a key political conference, state media reported.Mr Kim’s comments on Friday came at the end of a five-day plenary meeting of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea, and coincided with the completion of 10 years since he assumed leadership of the country after his father’s death in 2011. The meeting was meant to chart out the country’s economic goals and targets for 2022.In a marked departure...
NPR

As omicron heats up in the U.S., South Africa says its wave is on the way out

Coronavirus restrictions have been loosened in South Africa as case numbers wane in the country, though the government says that there is still reason for caution. "All indicators suggest the country may have passed the peak of the fourth wave at a national level," the government said in a statement Thursday, adding that the risk of infection remains "given the high transmissibility of the omicron variant."
AFP

World powers make rare pledge to prevent nuclear weapons spread

Five global nuclear powers pledged Monday to prevent atomic weapons spreading and to avoid nuclear conflict, in a rare joint statement setting aside rising West-East tensions to reaffirm a goal of a nuke-free world. "We believe strongly that the further spread of such weapons must be prevented," said permanent UN Security Council members China, France, Russia, the UK and United States, adding: "A nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought." The statement was issued after the latest review of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) -- which first came into force in 1970 -- was postponed from its scheduled date of January 4 to later in the year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite the major recent tensions between both China and Russia and their Western partners, the five world powers said they saw "the avoidance of war between nuclear-weapon states and the reduction of strategic risks as our foremost responsibilities."
The Independent

Live updates: No vaccine in US means quarantine in France

PARIS - Unvaccinated people traveling from the United States will have to self-isolate in France for 10 days under supervision from local authorities in line with new government restrictions that come into force on Sunday. All passengers from the U.S. have to provide a negative COVID-19 test – a PCR or an antigen test – no older than 48 hours in addition to proof of vaccination before boarding a flight to France. Unvaccinated travelers from the U.S. previously were required to self-quarantine without supervision for seven days. New COVID-19 cases in France have surpassed 200,000 for four consecutive days, fueled...
