Lewisburg City Council To Hold Meeting

Lewisburg City Council

Tuesday, December 21, 2021

942 Washington Street West

Also available via Teleconference because of the COVID-19 Pandemic

For information on how to participate on ZOOM contact Lewisburg City Hall

304-645-2080 by 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Regular Session Agenda

7:30 p.m.

Call to Order: Mayor White

Visitors Reports: (5-minute limit per subject not on the agenda) Citizen request

Approval of Minutes: City Clerk Beatty

–Regular Session, November 16, 2021

Ordinances:

Ordinance 296, Kortas rezoning, 1329 Jefferson St. North, R1 to OR, 2nd reading & public hearing

Ordinance 297, Richards rezoning, 1347 Jefferson St. North, R1 to OR, 2nd reading & public hearing

Ordinance 298, Rogers Holdings rezoning, 1315 Jefferson St. North, R1 to OR, 2nd reading & public hearing

Ordinance 299, Weikle/Brachenrich rezoning, tax map 15, parcel 118, Greenbrier County deed book 414, page 673, R1 to OR, 2nd reading & public hearing

Resolution: –Resolution 489, WVDOH grant for South Lafayette Street Sidewalk project

Proclamation: Volunteer of the Year 2021

Communications from the Mayor: Mayor White

–BZA reappointments

–Parks Commission appointments

Communications from the City Manager: City Manager Hill

–Invoice for Goldman Associates, Inc.

Communications from City Council Members:

Communications from Boards and Commissions:

–Planning Commission report: Zoning Officer Cunningham

–Preliminary Plat, Wal-mart property, 1976 Jefferson Street North, Wal-bucks

–Minor Subdivision, 1976 Jefferson Street North, Walmart to Wal-bucks

–Parks Commission report: Councilmember Elkins

Communications from the Police Department: Chief of Police Teubert –Report from Chief Teubert

Communications from the Fire Department: Fire Chief Thomas –Report from Chief Thomas

Communications from Council Committees:

Finance Committee: Chair Arron Seams

–Finance Committee report

–Arts & Humanities Funding – Shanghai Parade Committee –Schleiff Construction LLC – change order no. 3 City Hall repairs –Schleiff Construction LLC – pay request no. 4

–Pay Scale Change

–Tyler Lemons – salary increase

Public Works Department: Public Works Director Legg –Report from Public Works Director

Adjournment

Mayor Beverly White, City Manager Misty Hill and City Clerk Shannon Beatty

City Councilmembers, Sarah Elkins, Franklin Johnson, John Little, Valerie Pritt & Arron Seams

