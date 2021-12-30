Lewisburg City Council To Hold Meeting
Lewisburg City Council
Tuesday, December 21, 2021
942 Washington Street West
Also available via Teleconference because of the COVID-19 Pandemic
For information on how to participate on ZOOM contact Lewisburg City Hall
304-645-2080 by 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 21, 2021
Regular Session Agenda
7:30 p.m.
Call to Order: Mayor White
Visitors Reports: (5-minute limit per subject not on the agenda) Citizen request
Approval of Minutes: City Clerk Beatty
–Regular Session, November 16, 2021
Ordinances:
Ordinance 296, Kortas rezoning, 1329 Jefferson St. North, R1 to OR, 2nd reading & public hearing
Ordinance 297, Richards rezoning, 1347 Jefferson St. North, R1 to OR, 2nd reading & public hearing
Ordinance 298, Rogers Holdings rezoning, 1315 Jefferson St. North, R1 to OR, 2nd reading & public hearing
Ordinance 299, Weikle/Brachenrich rezoning, tax map 15, parcel 118, Greenbrier County deed book 414, page 673, R1 to OR, 2nd reading & public hearing
Resolution: –Resolution 489, WVDOH grant for South Lafayette Street Sidewalk project
Proclamation: Volunteer of the Year 2021
Communications from the Mayor: Mayor White
–BZA reappointments
–Parks Commission appointments
Communications from the City Manager: City Manager Hill
–Invoice for Goldman Associates, Inc.
Communications from City Council Members:
Communications from Boards and Commissions:
–Planning Commission report: Zoning Officer Cunningham
–Preliminary Plat, Wal-mart property, 1976 Jefferson Street North, Wal-bucks
–Minor Subdivision, 1976 Jefferson Street North, Walmart to Wal-bucks
–Parks Commission report: Councilmember Elkins
Communications from the Police Department: Chief of Police Teubert –Report from Chief Teubert
Communications from the Fire Department: Fire Chief Thomas –Report from Chief Thomas
Communications from Council Committees:
Finance Committee: Chair Arron Seams
–Finance Committee report
–Arts & Humanities Funding – Shanghai Parade Committee –Schleiff Construction LLC – change order no. 3 City Hall repairs –Schleiff Construction LLC – pay request no. 4
–Pay Scale Change
–Tyler Lemons – salary increase
Public Works Department: Public Works Director Legg –Report from Public Works Director
Adjournment
Mayor Beverly White, City Manager Misty Hill and City Clerk Shannon Beatty
City Councilmembers, Sarah Elkins, Franklin Johnson, John Little, Valerie Pritt & Arron Seams
