The Back Pew

By Sen. Stephen Baldwin
The West Virginia Daily News
 3 days ago

EZ PASS. If you purchased an EZ Pass back in 2018 when the road bond passed, it is time to renew it if you choose. The annual price is $25 for a renewal. Tolls are increasing, so two trips on the turnpike will pay for the annual pass. If you travel the turnpike at all, I highly recommend getting the EZ Pass to save yourself a lot of money. You can renew via your online WV Parkways account or by calling the Parkways Authority at (304) 926-1900. (Online will be much faster.)

BROADBAND. Several local counties continue to operate broadband councils. These councils are doing important work–mapping areas with and without coverage, advising county commissions, and highlighting the economic need for affordable, reliable internet. And I firmly believe the counties undertaking this work will begin to see results this winter as the Economic Development office rolls out funding and expansion projects. Broadband is not a silver bullet, but it is a prerequisite for business, education, and entertainment in today’s world. We’ve got to have it; plain and simple.

DEMOLITION FLOOD PROGRAM. Last fall, flood survivors from Rupert called me to say they received denial letters from the “clearance and demolition” program for flood relief. They were all previously approved. The more I looked into the situation, the less I understood. The more questions I asked, the less the answers added up. Under questioning from me this month about why the program was so far behind, they admitted that the program was under investigation. I am now working to find out why it’s under investigation, by whom, and most importantly how we can get help for all the folks who were promised a demolition of a flooded property.

CHILD ABUSE HOTLINE. In our state, there is one way to report suspected child abuse–call a central hotline. The employees at the hotline then filter through calls and send the ones they believe have merit to local Child Protective Services employees. When five children died tragically last year, the community wondered if there were warning signs. According to testimony from retired trooper Mike Spradlin at a hearing last week, there were calls to the hotline about the children that were never referred to CPS or law enforcement. They were filtered out by staff at the call center. While we cannot bring those children back, we can honor their memory by ensuring it never happens again. I will be introducing legislation to reform the call center process to ensure the safety of children. Many thanks to the dozens and dozens of people who have reached out to share their stories in the past two weeks. I am hopeful we can make positive changes.

CHILD & ADULT PROTECTIVE SERVICES. Our CPS system is at a “breaking point,” according to new Commissioner, Jeff Pack. I believe the root issue is that we do not properly value our child and adult protective service workers. They are underpaid, overworked, and under-resourced. 27% of all CPS positions are currently vacant across WV. The starting salary for CPS is $29,000. It’s a traumatic and intense job. We must increase pay, hire more folks so caseloads are manageable, provide new technology to ease paperwork, and attack the root issues driving abuse and neglect–poverty and substance abuse.

SESSION BEGINS JAN 12. With the legislative session upcoming, folks are asking what topics they should expect to see on the agenda? I expect to see another attempt at income tax elimination, a funding formula for higher education institutions, a reduction in the coal and severance taxes, efforts to privatize PEIA, consideration of a 5% public employee payraise, small business capital investments, unemployment reforms, and possibly vaccination requirement changes. It also wouldn’t be a legislative session without a slew of socially divisive bills meant to rally the fringes. Be on the lookout for those, but as I’ve cautioned in the past…don’t get too upset about them. Most are introduced just to score political points and will never see the floor for a vote.

STUDENT OPPORTUNITY. Would your child or grandchild like to serve as a page in the WV Senate? I welcome all students (public, private, and homeschool) from Fayette, Greenbrier, Monroe, Nicholas, and Summers to serve as a page for me this year. To signup, just call 304-357-7959. Leave your name and number. We will be in touch in January to arrange it.

MERRY CHRISTMAS. Last but certainly not least, my family and I are wishing you and yours a very Merry Christmas and happy holidays. After the last two years, let’s all hug our loved ones a little tighter this year and enjoy each moment as a blessing from above.

That’s the view from the back pew, where it is my privilege to serve you.

The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1854.

 https://wvdn.com

