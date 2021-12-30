This week’s Donors:

Ronceverte Baptist Church Men’s Fellowship, Billy & Linda Keen, In honor and in memory of our past and present duplicate Wednesday Bridge Club, In loving memory of George & Helen Aide, In loving memory of Deitra VanDyke Riggs, Lewisburg Rotary Club, In loving memory of Jim & Edna Long, Remembering with love: Jeanne & Lawson Hamilton, Nadine & Leo O’Neil, Joyce & Claude Jones, Loretta McCall and our parents, West Point Baptist Church-Asbury (Collection Jar), In memory of James Pyne, Gary & Brenda Wallace, Billy & Pam Carter, Marvin & Jane Morgan, In honor of our grandchildren by Dale & Beverly Boggs, In loving memory of Joe Grizzek & HaYu and in memory of Michael Dodd, In memory of Rick McIntire, Shag Wooding, James Burr and Steve King from their brothers of the Emmanuel United Methodist Church, Greenbrier Valley Knights of Columbus, Cathey Sawyer, Circle 5 Inc, Ed & Sue Rock, Thomas & Andrea Karrs, In memory of Marie Martin by Ronceverte Baptist Church Women’s Fellowship, In loving memory of Josh Massie by Grandma Joan, Heritage House Appraisals, Kenneth & Terri Warner, Wayne & Krystal Holliday, Freda Greenway, Lewisburg Rotary Foundation, Grace United Methodist Church (Ronceverte), In honor of our Dad and Granddad, Bill Satterfield from your family.

The post Penny Pitch Still Accepting Donations appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .