Republican Party

Letter To The Editor

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 3 days ago

I vividly recall being taught in Civics classes at Greenbrier Junior High School how essential individual freedoms are to the continuing strength of our democracy. For much of our history, however, those freedoms outlined in the United States Constitution were withheld from a significant portion of the populace.

Having learned of the demonic efforts of slave owners to purchase, beat, sell and trade African American slaves, I arrived at several conclusions: (1) No one in America should own another human being; (2) There should never exist an economic system where enslaved persons provide the hard labor with no monetary reimbursement and land ownership; and (3) Children of the working poor should not be separated and sold like cattle.

The United States declared its independence from England in order to secure certain rights, including freedom of worship, speech and assembly, freedom from taxation without representation, and freedom to cast ballots and democratically elect our leaders rather than continuing to bow down to a remote aristocracy.

Today, I find myself wondering what is becoming of our hard-fought democracy and all of those freedoms for which our ancestors risked so much. The breathtaking fragility of that democracy is increasingly on display, laying bare the need to either accelerate the fight or fritter away the measure of freedom we have gained through the centuries.

Crucial among our freedoms is the right to vote, and that very right is now under attack in Republican-dominated statehouses across America, where measures are being introduced to pilfer the power of the vote from the people and hand it over to a governor or a legislative body who will proclaim an election’s winner with no regard for ballots cast by the citizenry.

I know that I will continue to exercise my hard-earned right to vote. I will not sit idly by while this would-be ruling class, this new aristocracy, throws out my ballot and dares to say my voice no longer matters. None of us can afford to surrender the power of the vote. If we do so, we will surrender our right to be called a democracy.

But will federal officials likewise rise to this moment in history and halt the attempt to subvert our free and fair elections? Can Congress find the courage to defend democracy by passing the Freedom to Vote Act? The Brennan Center for Justice at New York University School of Law says, “The Freedom to Vote Act represents a major step forward in the push to enact comprehensive legislation to strengthen American democracy, promote racial justice and equity for all Americans, and thwart the assault on voting rights taking place in the states.”

I join my fellow West Virginians in appealing to Sen. Joe Manchin — one of the The Freedom to Vote Act’s authors — and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito to set aside partisan differences and act in concert to ensure this critically important piece of legislation is enacted.

Some things we learned in elementary school are still worth honoring and worth fighting for. Surely the sacred right to vote, the protection of American democracy, is one of those principles.

Loretta Young, Ronceverte

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1854.

