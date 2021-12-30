ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, WV

Penny Pitch Accepting Donations

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 3 days ago

This week’s donors:

Marvin & Doris Godby, Country Road Realty LLC, Frankford Ruritan Club, In memory of our loved ones lost this year and in the past by Curtis & Doris Scruggs, Richard & Nada Smith, Linda & Bob Wheeler, Julian & Martha Meadows, Deborah Phillips, Mary & Edgar Bobbitt, Betty Beaty, Caldwell Pentecostal Holiness Church Outreach, The American Legion-Lewisburg Chapter, In memory of Wilma Reynolds, Laurance & Brenda Jones, Margaret Bruns, In memory of Calvin & Delphia Lemons, Stephen & Margaret Hedrick, Clifford & Jennifer Huffman, In memory of Ronnie Scott, Lewisburg Elks Lodge #1758, In honor of our wonderful grandchildren: Kylie, Ha-Ha, Brady, Katie-Bell, Collins, Landry, Carter, Brooks and Avery, Mount Vernon M E Church (Sinks Grove), Progressive CEOS, In memory of “Mollie”, Ann H Walker, The Daywood Foundation (Charleston), Edgewood Presbyterian Women (Lewisburg), In loving memory of Ron Snyder, Over the Hill Gang Bowling League, In memory of Johnny & Elva Clemons and W.E. “Sniffy” & Tawnuah Surgeon, Laura Loudermilk.

Donations may be dropped off at either Lewisburg City National Bank location, or mailed to Penny Pitch P.O. Box 494, Lewisburg WV 24901.

The post Penny Pitch Accepting Donations appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
City
Lewisburg, WV
State
West Virginia State
Lewisburg, WV
Society
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronnie Scott
Person
Richard Curtis
Person
Bob Wheeler
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The West Virginia Daily News

The West Virginia Daily News

Lewisburg, WV
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
214K+
Views
ABOUT

West Virginia Daily News has been serving communities in southeastern West Virginia since 1854.

 https://wvdn.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy