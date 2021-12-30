Penny Pitch Accepting Donations

This week’s donors:

Marvin & Doris Godby, Country Road Realty LLC, Frankford Ruritan Club, In memory of our loved ones lost this year and in the past by Curtis & Doris Scruggs, Richard & Nada Smith, Linda & Bob Wheeler, Julian & Martha Meadows, Deborah Phillips, Mary & Edgar Bobbitt, Betty Beaty, Caldwell Pentecostal Holiness Church Outreach, The American Legion-Lewisburg Chapter, In memory of Wilma Reynolds, Laurance & Brenda Jones, Margaret Bruns, In memory of Calvin & Delphia Lemons, Stephen & Margaret Hedrick, Clifford & Jennifer Huffman, In memory of Ronnie Scott, Lewisburg Elks Lodge #1758, In honor of our wonderful grandchildren: Kylie, Ha-Ha, Brady, Katie-Bell, Collins, Landry, Carter, Brooks and Avery, Mount Vernon M E Church (Sinks Grove), Progressive CEOS, In memory of “Mollie”, Ann H Walker, The Daywood Foundation (Charleston), Edgewood Presbyterian Women (Lewisburg), In loving memory of Ron Snyder, Over the Hill Gang Bowling League, In memory of Johnny & Elva Clemons and W.E. “Sniffy” & Tawnuah Surgeon, Laura Loudermilk.

Donations may be dropped off at either Lewisburg City National Bank location, or mailed to Penny Pitch P.O. Box 494, Lewisburg WV 24901.

