Greenbrier County Commission To Hold Meeting

GREENBRIER COUNTY COMMISSION AGENDA

Tuesday, December 14, 2021

10:00 AM Regular County Commission Meeting, Room 132

LIVE STREAM FROM https://www.facebook.com/ gbrcourthouse/

PRELUDE – Opening Invocation

PLEDGE

CALL TO ORDER

**Regular Business:

-Approve minutes of November 23, 2021 Regular Meeting Minutes

-Settlements of Estates/Cindy Alley -Fiduciary Supervisor

-Exonerations/County Splits/Consolidations-Joe Darnell, Assessor

**Financial Approvals – County Clerk Robin Loudermilk

Arts & Recreation Transfer

Budget Revisions

Line Item Transfer

Pay Bills

**New Business

FEMA HMGP Sealed bid opening for:Mitigation Reconstruction Project 4273-41 (2 new constructions + 2 demos) and,

Mitigation Reconstruction Project 4273-72 (2 new constructions)

Consider new hire(s) at the 911 Center

Consider the Church Street Stormwater System Replacement – Resolution #5 (TIF Project)

Consider the Big Draft Road Waterline Extension – Resolution #5 (TIF Project)

Consider draw request #3 pertaining to the Greenbrier County Broadband Project Quinwood Area.

Consider reappointment on PSD #2.

Consider signing the contract agreement for the Courthouse Facility Improvement Grant ($100,000)

Consider awarding the FEMA project of the Meadow River Trail to Court Street Construction

Appoint selection committee for Meadow River Rail Trail – Phase III Design and Engineering

**Construction Project

Consideration of any necessary actions related to the design, acquisition, construction and equipping of the Greenbrier County Courthouse Project, specifically including, but not limited to, any aspects of the construction contract.

Consideration of one or more requisitions related to the Greenbrier County Courthouse Project.

Update on status of Greenbrier County Courthouse Project.

Consideration of any necessary actions related to the financing for the Greenbrier County Courthouse Project.

Consideration of any and all actions related to the foregoing.

Adjournment

