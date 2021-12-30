ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisburg, WV

Parks Commission To Hold Meeting

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 3 days ago

The City of Lewisburg Parks Commission will meet Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. at the Public Works/Parks Building at 396 Feamster Road, Lewisburg, WV 24901 For information on how to participate via teleconference, contact Lewisburg City Hall 304-645-2080 by 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.

The following topics are scheduled for discussion:

1. Call to order

2. Area trail plan

3. Project updates

4. Communications from members

5. Approval of minutes – November 2, 2021

6. Adjournment

