Parks Commission To Hold Meeting
The City of Lewisburg Parks Commission will meet Tuesday, December 7, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. at the Public Works/Parks Building at 396 Feamster Road, Lewisburg, WV 24901 For information on how to participate via teleconference, contact Lewisburg City Hall 304-645-2080 by 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 7, 2021.
The following topics are scheduled for discussion:
1. Call to order
2. Area trail plan
3. Project updates
4. Communications from members
5. Approval of minutes – November 2, 2021
6. Adjournment
The post Parks Commission To Hold Meeting appeared first on West Virginia Daily News .
Comments / 0