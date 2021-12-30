ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CORRECTION

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 3 days ago

CORRECTION:

In the Wednesday, December 8 edition of the West Virginia Daily News, three classified advertisements were inadvertently run. The advertisements were from Brabble & Shores, LLC., a request for a small breed puppy or dog, and the sale of a Savage Bolt-Action rifle. These ads were from a previous file, and are now outdated. Please ignore them. We apologize for any confusion or inconvenience this may have caused.

