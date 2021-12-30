ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady on latest sideline outburst: ‘I can do better than that’

By Joey Knight
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
Bucs quarterback Tom Brady (12) yells at members of his offensive line as they walk off the field during last season's one-point loss to the Bears in Chicago. [ CHARLES REX ARBOGAST | Associated Press ]

TAMPA — The guy with seven Super Bowl rings and a volume of NFL records acknowledged Thursday that he still hasn’t mastered one significant part of the game.

His temper.

Less than two weeks after TV cameras caught Tom Brady flinging (and smashing) a Microsoft Surface Pro tablet on the sideline in disgust during the Bucs’ 9-0 home loss to the Saints, the 44-year-old acknowledged a need to cut back on his well chronicled outbursts.

“That’s probably not the best thing to do, but ... I probably should control my emotions better,” Brady told reporters after Thursday’s practice. “I can do better than that.”

Brady said Monday on his weekly Let’s Go! podcast that the NFL warned him he would receive a fine if he flung another Surface tablet. On Thursday, he said that remark “was kind of a joke” and that he got nothing personally from the league.

But how does his family react when it sees him vent that way, a reporter asked Thursday.

“Probably not great,” he said.

Contact Joey Knight at jknight@tampabay.com. Follow @TBTimes_Bulls

