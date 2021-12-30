Acadia Parish offers final litter abatement update for 2021

The litter abatement program in Acadia Parish has their final update for 2021.

In December, the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office Litter Abatement Program worked 17 days. Through those days, crews picked up 359 bags of trash, 33 tires, and 1 mattress

In November, crews in Acadia Parish were out cleaning local roadways again working 13 days.

On those days they picked up 276 bags of trash, 10 tires and a recliner.

During the month of October, the Litter Abatement Program worked 15 days and picked up some more interesting items.

According to the Sheriff's Office, that month, crews picked up a total of 339 bags of trash, along with 14 tires, 2 piles of siding, 2 bumpers, 2 car seats, 2 ice chests, 1 recliner and a freezer.

The program is in partnership with the Acadia Parish Police Jury

