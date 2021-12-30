ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acadia Parish, LA

Acadia Parish offers final litter abatement update for 2021

By KATC News
KATC News
KATC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41rbDB_0dZOe3gj00

The litter abatement program in Acadia Parish has their final update for 2021.

In December, the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office Litter Abatement Program worked 17 days. Through those days, crews picked up 359 bags of trash, 33 tires, and 1 mattress

In November, crews in Acadia Parish were out cleaning local roadways again working 13 days.

On those days they picked up 276 bags of trash, 10 tires and a recliner.

During the month of October, the Litter Abatement Program worked 15 days and picked up some more interesting items.

According to the Sheriff's Office, that month, crews picked up a total of 339 bags of trash, along with 14 tires, 2 piles of siding, 2 bumpers, 2 car seats, 2 ice chests, 1 recliner and a freezer.

The program is in partnership with the Acadia Parish Police Jury

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE .

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Acadia Parish, LA
Acadia Parish, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Litter#The Sheriff S Office#Breaking News#Instagram Subscribe
KATC News

Moncus Park to open to the public January 1

On Saturday, January 1, 2022, Moncus Park will open to the public. The opening of the park will happen at 8:00 a.m. with the Lafayette Farmers and Artisans Market. The park says that guests can expect to enjoy a passive park experience and event-filled spring. The Park will commemorate its Opening Season with a series of events in the Park throughout the coming months.
LAFAYETTE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KATC News

St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed identifying truck

St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers is asking for help from the public in solving a theft in the Eunice and Lawtell areas. On December 10, deputies with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the Family Dollar located at the 10,000 block of Prejean Highway in Lawtell. Upon arrival, deputies observed the lock on the metal storage cage in front of the store was broken. According to store employees, 21 Blue Rhino propane bottles were taken from the cage at some time during the night. The propane bottles were full and valued at $1300.
EUNICE, LA
KATC News

State Fire Marshal's office awarded grant for smoke alarm program

The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal (SFM) has been selected as a federal grant award recipient to increase smoke alarm safety across the state. According to the SFM office, the grant will allow the agency to obtain thousands of smoke alarms to increase home fire safety across Louisiana. They say FEMA’s Grant Programs Directorate’s Fiscal Year (FY) 2020 Fire Prevention and Safety (FP&S) Grant award, totaling $168,750, will boost the SFM’s smoke alarm inventory to more than 15,000 units for the agency’s Operation SaveA-Life program.
POLITICS
KATC News

KATC News

23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy