Giants injury report: Kadarius Toney continues to miss practice

By Dan Benton
 4 days ago
The New York Giants placed three more players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday — Darius Slayton was among them — but welcomed Nate Solder back.

After sitting out during Wednesday’s walkthrough, Saquon Barkley also returned to the field. However, he was not accompanied by Kadarius Toney, who continues to sit out with a shoulder injury.

The Giants’ full Thursday injury report can be found below:

Did not participate: RB Gary Brightwell (neck), DL Austin Johnson (foot), WR Collin Johnson (hamstring), OL Billy Price (personal), WR Kadarius Toney (shoulder), WR John Ross (knee/COVID ramp up)

Limited participant: OL Ben Bredeson (ankle), DB Keion Crossen (COVID ramp up), FB Cullen Gillaspia (shin), DB Adoree’ Jackson (quad/COVID ramp up), RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), PK Graham Gano (illness), DL Raymond Johnson (illness), TE Chris Myarick (illness), TE Kyle Rudolph (ankle), OT Nate Solder (COVID ramp up)

Full participant: N/A

