Click here to read the full article. LONDON — China’s pent-up demand for travel retail has sent offshore duty-free shopping at the nation’s most southern province Hainan Island off the chart. According to data from the Department of Commerce of Hainan Province, duty-free revenue within the tropical island increased by 84 percent in 2021 to 60.17 billion renminbi, or $9.47 billion.More from WWDEmerging Chinese Fashion Influencers to Know in 2021 [Photo]Yu Prize Award Ceremony in ShanghaiAll the Looks from China's Spring Festival Gala 2021 Duty-free sales last year jumped 83 percent to 50.49 billion renminbi, or $7.94 billion. In 2020, the island logged...

RETAIL ・ 1 DAY AGO