Ohio girl, 16, killed after her father thought she was an intruder, mother says

By NBC News Channel
 3 days ago

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH/NBC) — A 16-year-old Ohio girl was fatally shot by her father after he thought she was an intruder breaking into their home.

The girl, Janae Hairston, died Wednesday at a Columbus hospital about an hour after she was shot in the garage of her parents’ home.

In an 8-minute 911 call obtained by NBC News , Hairston’s mother tells a dispatcher that her husband accidentally shot their daughter. The hysterical mother begs for an ambulance as a man in the background says repeatedly, “breathe, baby.”

“My husband made a mistake and shot her because he thought she was an intruder,” the mother says. “She was in our garage and my husband just didn’t know what was going on. Oh my God.”

No charges have been filed in this case and police have forwarded the case to the prosecutor’s office for review.

