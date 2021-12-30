ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homeless

Did the VA secretary come through on his promise to house hundreds of veterans in LA?

By Anna Scott
NPR
 3 days ago

In October, the Veterans Affairs secretary promised to house 500 homeless veterans in Los Angeles County by the end of 2021. But it turns out according to the VA, housing doesn't always mean a home. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. There are more homeless military veterans in Los Angeles than anywhere...

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

