Schuyler County, NY

Fonda Chronis named Schuyler County Administrator, replacing Tim O’Hearn

 3 days ago
The Schuyler County Legislature has named Fonda Chronis County Administrator, replacing Tim O’Hearn.

According to a county news release:

Mr. Chronis was selected via a nationwide search to succeed Mr. O’Hearn and has served as the deputy county administrator since June. Carl H. Blowers, Chair of the Schuyler County Legislature remarked, “We are pleased to appoint Fonda as Schuyler’s next county administrator and excited for him to take the reins. Fonda offers a strong and diverse background in both the private and public sectors, and we believe he is the right person to lead the county to future success.”

Regarding his appointment, Mr. Chronis commented, “I am both humbled and honored to accept the position of county administrator. I inherit a county in strong fiscal and operational shape, so I want to recognize the work of Tim O’Hearn and his 16 years of effort on behalf of the residents of Schuyler County. I look forward to working with the legislature, county staff, community stakeholders, and the public at large to capitalize on our current assets and transform our challenges into strengths. Much has been accomplished over the past decade or

two, but there is more work to be done. I’m excited to get started!”

Mr. Chronis comes to Schuyler from Schoharie County in the “Albany Capital District,” where he served as Assistant to the County Administrator and managed the county’s $90 million budget. Having Mr. Chronis serve as deputy for the past six months was an opportunity to facilitate an orderly transition. Adds Chronis, “I commend the legislature for investing in a succession plan. I’ve found the last six months invaluable to me professionally, and it’s why I can hit the ground running to serve the residents of Schuyler County.”

Per county local law, Mr. Chronis’ initial appointment will expire December 31, 2022. A subsequent appointment by the legislature would carry a four–year term.

