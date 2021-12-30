Photos: Dangerous fire prompts evacuations in Superior, Louisville, Broomfield
BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Strong winds knocked down power lines in Boulder Thursday afternoon, sparking several fires that spread rapidly. Several communities nearby were evacuated because of the danger from the smoke and flames.Live updates: Superior, Louisville under mandatory evacuations as wildfires spread nearby
If you are in an area where it is safe to do so, please share your photos with us. They may be used on air, online and on our social media pages.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.
Comments / 0