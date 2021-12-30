ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photos: Dangerous fire prompts evacuations in Superior, Louisville, Broomfield

By Keely Sugden
BOULDER, Colo. (KDVR) — Strong winds knocked down power lines in Boulder Thursday afternoon, sparking several fires that spread rapidly. Several communities nearby were evacuated because of the danger from the smoke and flames.

Live updates: Superior, Louisville under mandatory evacuations as wildfires spread nearby

If you are in an area where it is safe to do so, please share your photos with us. They may be used on air, online and on our social media pages.

