ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

William Jones Identified As LAPD Officer Involved In Deadly North Hollywood Burlington Store Shooting Of Teen Girl

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 3 days ago

NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Police Department has released the name of the officer involved in the shooting at a North Hollywood Burlington store that killed an assault suspect and a 14-year-old girl who was struck by a stray bullet.

The officer is identified as Officer William Jones, who is assigned to the North Hollywood Division.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24DM7f_0dZObRij00

Los Angeles police at the scene of a shooting in a Burlington store in North Hollywood, Calif. Dec. 23, 2021. (CBSLA)

Los Angeles police believe the girl was struck by a stray bullet that passed through a dressing room wall. The 14-year-old was identified by the L.A. County Coroner’s Office Friday as Valentina Orellana-Peralta .

Thursday afternoon, LAPD identified the officer involved as police officer II William Jones assigned to North Hollywood Division.

A woman who was assaulted by the suspect was taken to the hospital with moderate to serious injuries, police said.

The situation unfolded when officers were sent to the Burlington store at Laurel Canyon and Victory boulevards at around 11:45 a.m. in response to a 911 call from a person who reported hearing arguing inside the store and shots fired, according to police.

As officers were responding to the call, police received additional reports of a possible active shooter, according to LAPD Capt. Stacy Spell.

“As the officers were responding, they arrived at this location and began a search, looking for a suspect,” Spell said. “While conducting that search for a suspect, the officers encountered an individual who was in the process of assaulting another, and an officer-involved shooting occurred.”

The suspect was fatally shot, police said. LAPD Assistant Chief Dominic Choi said that during a subsequent search, police found a hole in a stretch of drywall that was in front of the officer or officers who opened fire at the suspect.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ua3Sz_0dZObRij00

Dec. 23, 2021. (CBSLA)

“We went behind it (the wall), and it turned out to be a dressing room up there,” Choi said. “We were able to locate a 14-year-old female who was found deceased in that dressing room.”

Asked if the girl was shot by police, Choi said, “Preliminarily, we believe that round was an officer’s round.”

It was initially unclear if the teenage girl’s parents were in the store at the time, and whether she was hiding in the dressing room when she was killed by the stray bullet. An LAPD source disclosed to the Los Angeles Times that the victim’s mother was in the dressing room with her as her daughter tried on dresses for her quinceaneras.

A woman who was being assaulted by the suspect when officers arrived was taken to a hospital in unknown condition. She was seen in video footage from the scene being loaded into an ambulance, awake but bloodied.

Choi said it was unclear if the suspect was armed.

“We did not find a gun,” Choi said. “However, until the coroner gets here and we do a full search of the suspect, that won’t be definitive. But right now we haven’t located a firearm.”

He said officers did find a “steel or metal cable lock, a very heavy lock,” near the suspect that may have been used in the assault.

An employee, who did not want to be identified, told CBSLA that she had just started working at Burlington a week earlier. She said she saw the suspect attack his first victim.

“I was with other customers trying to take them to the exit, and the suspect was waiting downstairs,” the employee said. “The customer in front of me, he attacked her and hit her with a bike chain.”

The fatal shooting happened just two days before Christmas. Worried relatives lined up outside the store waiting for word on those inside.

“We are at the very preliminary part of this investigation,” Spell said. “There is still surveillance video to look at, witnesses to talk to, and we are looking at body worn video.”

Grieving family members converged on the store looking for answers.

“These are tragic and unfortunate sequence of events,” Choi said.

Choi said the LAPD Force Investigation Division and L.A. County Inspector General’s Office were both on the scene investigating. According to Choi, investigators had not yet reviewed the store’s security camera footage or video from the officers’ body-worn cameras.

The California Department of Justice Police Shooting Investigation Team for Southern California is also investigating the incident.

Burlington released a statement in response to the tragic shooting.

“At Burlington, our hearts are heavy as a result of the tragic incident that occurred today at our North Hollywood, CA store. Our top priority is always the safety and well-being of our customers and associates. This is an ongoing investigation, and we are supporting authorities.”

LAPD Police Chief Michel Moore, who was out of town at the time of the shooting, also issued a statement on the incident:

“This chaotic incident resulting in the death of an innocent child is tragic and devastating for everyone involved.  I am profoundly sorry for the loss of this young girl’s life and I know there are no words that can relieve the unimaginable pain for the family.  My commitment is to conduct a thorough, complete and transparent investigation into the circumstances that led up to this tragedy and provide the family and public with as much information as possible.  I have directed the release of the critical incident video by Monday, December 27th, which will include the 9-1-1 calls, radio transmissions, body worn video and any CCTV and other evidence gathered at this preliminary stage.”

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Slim 400 Murder Caught On Video: Report

Los Angeles-based rapper Slim 400, a close affiliate to YG, was shot and killed this week in a horrific incident that appears to have been a targeted attack. As LA-based rappers, as well as an LAPD detective, have come forward to warn tourists of the crime surge in the city right now in the wake of Slim's murder, a video of the artist's shooting has reportedly surfaced online, showing his final moments.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Hollywood, CA
City
North Hollywood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Shooting#Cbsla#The L A County Coroner#Lapd Capt
WJTV 12

California man tortures, kills girlfriend on Christmas Eve

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — A 21-year-old man allegedly tortured and killed his girlfriend in Southern California early Christmas Eve, authorities said. Saul Nava is being held on $2 million bail in the Ventura County Jail on suspicion of murder, mayhem and torture. The felony of mayhem in California alleges that the suspect “unlawfully and […]
THOUSAND OAKS, CA
fox10phoenix.com

2 shot, killed in Phoenix drive-by shooting; families seek justice

PHOENIX - Two men are dead after they were shot inside a car at a Phoenix intersection on the morning of Dec. 29. Police said the shooting happened near 19th Avenue and Camelback Road when the men were inside a vehicle and stopped at a red light. "Officers learned three...
PHOENIX, AZ
Laredo Morning Times

Arrest made in death of Kardashian business manager

Angela “Angie” Kukawski, a Los Angeles-based business manager who worked at Boulevard Management in Woodland Hills, has died, the Ventura County Coroner’s office confirmed to Variety. She was 55 and the cause of death appears to be homicide, according to sources who point to an incident on Dec. 22 in Van Nuys and in Simi Valley, Calif.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTLA

LAPD searching for family of 5 missing from Sun Valley

Police are asking the public for help in their search for a family of five that went missing recently from Sun Valley. Department of Children and Family Services personnel alerted police Monday about the family’s disappearance amid a neglect and narcotics abuse investigation, the Los Angeles Police Department stated in a news release. Authorities are […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

7-Eleven Clerk Fatally Stabs Man in Store

A 7-Eleven clerk was taken into custody after stabbing a man in the store who later succumbed to his wounds.Zak Holman/KNN. Los Angeles: A man who was stabbed multiple times with a knife by a clerk at a 7-Eleven convenience store later succumbed to his wounds at a hospital.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

CBS LA

Los Angeles, CA
89K+
Followers
19K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Stories from CBS2/ KCAL 9 local news, weather, sports CBS Los Angeles Always On

 https://losangeles.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy