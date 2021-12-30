ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

DC Mayor Criticized For Announcing Expectation That Schools Will Transition To Virtual Learning

By Opinion and Editorial
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d8VSL_0dZOYRgG00

Kendall Tietz

Muriel Bowser, the mayor of Washington, D.C., said she expects schools to switch to virtual learning in the coming weeks and throughout the spring 2022 semester, according to a Wednesday announcement that sparked outrage from those accusing teacher’s unions of putting their members’ needs above those of students.

“We expect that schools and classrooms will need to transition to situational virtual learning throughout the semester, especially in the coming weeks,” her announcement said. “Our goal is to be flexible, responsive, and guided by our students’ needs.”

The announcement prompted backlash from journalists, politicians, and more as a move by the Washington Teachers’ Union to put the needs of its members above those of students.

“nO OnE iS TaLKinG aBOut cLOsInG sKOOlz aGAiN,” Anthony Fisher, senior opinion editor of the Daily Beast, tweeted.

“More child abuse,” said Tom Fitton, president of Judicial Watch.

“Why do Democrats love torturing children and destroying their childhoods on behalf of lazy union teachers who want to get paid to do nothing?” inquired critic John Cardillo.

“Education policy in this country in many areas has become so willfully stupid I can only assume they want to harm children,” wrote author and commentator Mark Hemingway.

“Evil, anti-children and anti-science. You are a failure,” said Phil Kerpen, president of American Commitment.

“If it were ‘guided by students’ needs’ then schools wouldn’t close again,” said Corey DeAngelis, national director of research for the American Federation for Children.

All District of Columbia Public Schools students and staff must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test before returning to school on Jan. 5, according to Bowser’s announcement.

Tampafp.com for Politics, Tampa Area Local News, Sports, and National Headlines. Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon

Comments / 30

CMLee
3d ago

They go back to school…parents are upset…they stay home parents are upset…what is one to do.

Reply(4)
7
Elle Boog
3d ago

Schools shouldn't have opened for in-person learning to begin with.

Reply(4)
22
Jerome Jones
2d ago

Yes mayor Bowser thank you I do not want my kids in school or outside during this pandemic you get all the praise from me protect our children it’s a lot going on and we don’t know what’s really going on so we have to protect one another thank you

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Free Press - TFP

US Government Calls A Snow Day In Washington DC

Federal offices will be closed in Washington, D.C., on Monday due to a winter storm that could drop as much as eight inches of snow across the nation’s capital. The Office of Personnel Management made the announcement late Sunday, hours before the storm began early Monday. It made an exception for emergency employees, whom the office said were still expected to report to work unless they were directed otherwise.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Free Press - TFP

4 Positive Education Trends To End 2021

There is a lot to be frustrated about as 2021 concludes. Some places are back in lockdown over rising coronavirus cases, while others are re-imposing previous restrictions and introducing new ones—including my city. But at this joyful time of the year, I choose to be optimistic and focus on...
EDUCATION
The Free Press - TFP

Amid Complaints About DeSantis Being “Absent” With Omicron Spike, Florida Numbers Are Much Better Than Blue States

As 2021 ended, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was under attack for allegedly being missing in action as COVID-19 enveloped the state. Left-wingers like Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings, state Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, and even U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York felt compelled to bash the Republican governor. Critics on social media claimed DeSantis was absent while the state was in “crisis” or “on fire.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
Washington, DC
Education
The Free Press - TFP

Federal Judge: “Dictatorship Of A King” Court Blocks Biden’s Head Start COVID Vaccine Mandate

On Saturday, a federal judge in Louisana ruled in favor of the 24 states that sued the Biden administration on the vaccine mandate for Head Start teachers. Florida Attorney General Moody and attorneys general from 23 other states filed suit in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana challenging the requirements.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
The Free Press - TFP

Analysis: The Top Governor’s Races To Watch In 2022

Democrats four years ago rode a blue wave to governors’ mansions across the country, flipping Republican-held seats in the Midwest, Northeast and West alike. Now, however, many of those governors face Republican challengers amid a political environment that looks potentially promising for the GOP, meaning that contentious races may lie ahead in some of the nation’s most pivotal battleground states.
POLITICS
The Free Press - TFP

Democrats In Washington State Advocate For Reducing Murder Penalties, Citing “Racial Equity” In The Criminal Justice System

The left’s drive to promote “racial equity” could get people killed, at least in one liberal state. According to The Center Square, two Democratic lawmakers in Washington state, Reps. Tarra Simmons and David Hackney, have proposed a bill that would erase drive-by shootings as a reason for issuing stiffer penalties for first-degree murder cases.
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fisher
Person
Tom Fitton
The Free Press - TFP

Report: Ocasio-Cortez Escapes NYC Lockdowns For Sunny Florida

While COVID-19 cases surged in New York City, Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was pictured vacationing in Florida, National Review reported. Ocasio-Cortez was spotted drinking cocktails outside of a restaurant in Miami Beach on Thursday while New York City reported a record high number of COVID-19 cases, National Review reported. Ocasio-Cortez represents New York’s 14th congressional district, which includes parts of the Bronx and Queens.
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

6 Reasons Florida Gov. DeSantis Has Reason To Boast About 2021, And Democrats Are Increasingly Desperate To Topple Him

First, COVID-19. COVID “cases” are surging in Florida, as they are across the country. But the reported mildness of the omicron variant has some, even on the left, suggesting that infections are not the metric to be analyzed for success in fighting the virus. Instead, hospitalizations and death seem more relevant, such analysts say.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Child Abuse#The Daily Beast#Judicial Watch#Democrats#American Commitment#Tampafp Com#National Headlines
The Free Press - TFP

Florida’s Surgeon General Slams Biden Admin For Withholding COVID Treatment, After Biden Said There Was No “Federal Solution”

Gov. Ron DeSantis has been almost alone in promoting the idea that we should attack COVID-19 with something besides vaccines, masks, and prayer. Florida’s Republican chief executive and his top medical adviser, state Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, have pushed treatments, such as monoclonal antibodies, and a healthy lifestyle, that includes exercise, weight loss, Vitamin D, and other steps to reduce co-morbidities.
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

Governor Steps In To Cut Trucker’s Prison Term By 100 Years

A truck driver who received a 110-year sentence after being convicted on charges stemming from a fatal crash west of Denver will serve just 10 years in prison because Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis stepped in. Polis commuted the lifelong sentence handed to Rogel Aguilera-Mederos after vehicular manslaughter convictions from...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Free Press - TFP

Florida COVID Hospitalizations Rise With Omicron Variant

Florida is seeing a spike in COVID infections as the omicron variant courses through the state. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has reported more than 58,000 new cases for Wednesday and revised the numbers to add thousands of cases to the daily counts of the previous days. These numbers are pandemic record-setting numbers for the state.
FLORIDA STATE
The Free Press - TFP

Bank Accidentally Gives Out $175 Million

A bank in the U.K. accidentally gave out the equivalent of $175 million to customers in an error on Christmas Day, CNN reported. The bank, Santander, apologized for the mistake and said it would work to fix duplicate payments, according to CNN. “We’re sorry that due to a technical issue,...
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
94K+
Followers
12K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy