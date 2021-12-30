DC Mayor Criticized For Announcing Expectation That Schools Will Transition To Virtual Learning

Kendall Tietz

Muriel Bowser, the mayor of Washington, D.C., said she expects schools to switch to virtual learning in the coming weeks and throughout the spring 2022 semester, according to a Wednesday announcement that sparked outrage from those accusing teacher’s unions of putting their members’ needs above those of students.

“We expect that schools and classrooms will need to transition to situational virtual learning throughout the semester, especially in the coming weeks,” her announcement said. “Our goal is to be flexible, responsive, and guided by our students’ needs.”

The announcement prompted backlash from journalists, politicians, and more as a move by the Washington Teachers’ Union to put the needs of its members above those of students.

“nO OnE iS TaLKinG aBOut cLOsInG sKOOlz aGAiN,” Anthony Fisher, senior opinion editor of the Daily Beast, tweeted.

“More child abuse,” said Tom Fitton, president of Judicial Watch.

“Why do Democrats love torturing children and destroying their childhoods on behalf of lazy union teachers who want to get paid to do nothing?” inquired critic John Cardillo.

“Education policy in this country in many areas has become so willfully stupid I can only assume they want to harm children,” wrote author and commentator Mark Hemingway.

“Evil, anti-children and anti-science. You are a failure,” said Phil Kerpen, president of American Commitment.

“If it were ‘guided by students’ needs’ then schools wouldn’t close again,” said Corey DeAngelis, national director of research for the American Federation for Children.

All District of Columbia Public Schools students and staff must show proof of a negative COVID-19 test before returning to school on Jan. 5, according to Bowser’s announcement.

Tampafp.com for Politics, Tampa Area Local News, Sports, and National Headlines. Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here.

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon