Lewandoski’s Market in GR gets AED after owner helped save life

By Madalyn Buursma
 3 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids art icon Fred Bivins almost died recently while stopping by a local meat market.

It was the actions of Gary Szotko, the owner of Lewandoski’s Market, that ultimately saved his life. When Bivins collapsed while standing at the cash register, Szotko, a retired Grand Rapids deputy fire chief, started CPR and successfully helped save the 71-year-old’s life.

Local art icon brought back from dead at Grand Rapids meat market

“The rest of my life is a bonus. I’m only here because of Gary and everybody who followed,” Bivins said.

The long-time face of Grand Rapids’ Festival of the Arts and other local contributors have now purchased an AED (Automatic External Defibrillator) for Lewandoski’s Market, Mitten Foundation, Inc. said in a Facebook post .

“It is our hope that the more AEDs there are in local businesses, the more lives will be saved,” the nonprofit said in the Facebook post.

A photo shows a giant check written out to Lewandoski’s.

“For saving lives!” the check memo line reads.

Driver crashes after passing vehicle, MDOT plow in SW MI

MOTTVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver is in the hospital after passing two vehicles and crashing. The crash happened on US-12 near Burke Road in St. Joseph County’s Mottville Township, about 3 miles west of White Pigeon. Witnesses told Michigan State Police the driver was heading east on US-12 when he passed another driver […]
