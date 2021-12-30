Lewandoski’s Market in GR gets AED after owner helped save life
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids art icon Fred Bivins almost died recently while stopping by a local meat market.
It was the actions of Gary Szotko, the owner of Lewandoski’s Market, that ultimately saved his life. When Bivins collapsed while standing at the cash register, Szotko, a retired Grand Rapids deputy fire chief, started CPR and successfully helped save the 71-year-old’s life.Local art icon brought back from dead at Grand Rapids meat market
“The rest of my life is a bonus. I’m only here because of Gary and everybody who followed,” Bivins said.
The long-time face of Grand Rapids’ Festival of the Arts and other local contributors have now purchased an AED (Automatic External Defibrillator) for Lewandoski’s Market, Mitten Foundation, Inc. said in a Facebook post .
“It is our hope that the more AEDs there are in local businesses, the more lives will be saved,” the nonprofit said in the Facebook post.
A photo shows a giant check written out to Lewandoski’s.
