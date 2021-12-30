Situation 805: “My work paid me the wrong amount!”

My boyfriend is from the east coast and moved here for work about a year ago. We’ve been together for almost 10 months. Well I stayed over his place and I decided to shower. I was in complete shock when I saw long black hair in the shower (3 of them). I think I would be stupid to not question it. He lives alone in a studio apartment and doesn’t know many people except for my family and his coworkers. He gave me a key to his place and although I have my own place I occasionally stay over or just hang out at his place while he’s at work. I haven’t said anything to him yet. I can’t just let it go. I have spent all night thinking of possible reasons of how the hair got there and who’s it might be! My sister said I am overthinking this. Should I confront him or am I really overthinking this? FYI He’s bald, and I have a pixie haircut and my hair is reddish blond. Help how should I confront this situation? (email your situation to: listeners@957thebeatfm.com)

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 5 DAYS AGO