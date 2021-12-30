Situation 805: “My work paid me the wrong amount!”

I just started a new job after Thanksgiving, and Wednesday was my first day in the office meeting everyone. One of my co workers was walking around with an envelope collecting money. This person finally reached me and said “Hi! I’m Paul, nice to meet you. I’m collecting $40 from everyone to put towards gifts for our manager and assistant manager. Can you give me the $40 now in cash, or would you like to Venmo me? I also have Paypal.” I said “I just started, I haven’t even met the assistant manager yet, and I haven’t really met anyone else either, I’m not going to put $40 towards this, I’m sorry.” This guy made a weird noise and walked away. Now everyone is acting weird around me. My wife said I should have given them the $40 and it’s rude that I didn’t.
