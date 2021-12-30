End of Road Super Quick Fist One Piece Rubber Clamp $5.25

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. While it's true that you can buy just about anything from Amazon, the retailer still has a few tricks up its sleeve. For instance, one of Amazon's best-kept secrets is a hidden outlet filled with massive discounts in just about every category, including electronics and musical instruments. And right now, the furniture department is packed with huge markdowns that you're not going to want to miss.
Amazon has the Fluidmaster 400CRP14 Toilet Fill Valve and Flapper Repair Kit for 2" Flush Valves for a low $10.00. Free Shipping on orders over $25 or with Amazon Prime. Save 46% off the $18.69 list price. This kit replaces inefficient fill and flush valves, and leaky flappers to help...
Amazon has the Hunkenr 18-Foot Manual Tree Pruner Extendable Pole Saw for a low $70.78 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "HUNKENRX" (Exp 12/28). This is originally $108.88, so you save $38 off list price. Using 65Mn, the most suitable material for pole saw blade, it is very...
Amazon has the Igylar 226-LED 2500LM Solar Outdoor Light for a low $23.99 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "3VEYKK79" (Exp 12/31). This is originally $39.99, so you save 40% off list price. 226 LED solar motion lights. 3 Modes motion sensor. Up to 2500LM 6500K brightness output. 270° adjustable wide...
Amazon has the Xflyee Fishing Pliers Set w/ Sheath & Fish Lip Gripper for a low $14.99 after Coupon Code: "AHAN8XX7" (Exp Soon). Free Shipping with Amazon Prime or orders $25+. This is originally $24.99, so you save 40% off list price. Excellence corrosion resistance& saltwater resistance. Tungsten steel Cutters...
Amazon has the Raycono 65W GaN PD 3.0 USB-C Wall Charger for a low $11.99 after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "40LBLGN3" (Exp 12/30). Free Shipping with Amazon Prime or orders $25+. This is originally $23.99, so you save 50% off list price. Charge iPhone13 / 13Pro to 50% in...
Amazon has the Teifut 14400mAh Rechargeable Heated Vest (Large) for a low $59.39 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "30R99Q7Y" (Exp 1/6). Multiple sizes available. This is originally $119.99, so you save 50% off list price. 7.4V 14400mAh power bank. 3 adjustable temperature setting. Temperature up to 149°F...
Amazon has the One Beat Multi Plug Wall Outlet Extender w/ 3 Outlets 2 USB Ports for a low $7.79 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "UGR9AYIE" (Exp 1/13). This is originally $12.99, so you save 40% off the list price. 2 USB charging ports total 2.4A. Build...
Amazon has the DEWALT DW735X 13" Two Speed Thickness Planer for a low $512.00 Free Shipping (price seen in cart). This normally retails for $699, so you are saving $187 off list price. Over 4,500 reviews on Amazon with 4.8 out of 5 star ratings. Powerful 15-AMP, 20,000 RPM motor...
Amazon has the Tadeto T007 Digital Level LCD Screen Angle Finder for a low $21.59 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "I644VLLD" (Exp 1/6). This is originally $35.99, so you save 40% off list price. ABS and REF Modes. Measuring range: 0 to 360° (4x90°) Extra...
Amazon has the Colgate Optic Renewal Teeth Whitening Toothpaste (6 oz, 2 Pack) for a low $5.65 after Clip Coupon with Subscribe and Save (Exp Soon). Free Shipping with Amazon Prime or orders $25+. This is originally $13.50, so you save 58% off list price. For maximum teeth whitening, colgate's...
Amazon has the Streamlight Siege 200 Lumen Ultra-Compact LED Work Lantern (44943) for a low $19.16. Free Shipping on orders over $25 or with Amazon Prime. This is originally $31, so you save 39% off. Removable glare-reducing cover provides 360 degree light distribution. Up to 200 Lumens; includes 2 red...
Amazon has the Thinkcar Thinktool Mini Battery Powered OBD2 Scanner for a low $298.80 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "55F3FVLG" (Exp 1/5). This is originally $664, so you save $365 off list price. Full systems diagnostic. 28 maintenance reset functions. Wireless connection, bluetooth diagnosis. Screenshot & screen recorder. 8 optional...
Amazon has the Mifaso 2-Outlet Desk Mount Power Strip w/ 2x USB-A, 1x USB-C Ports for a low $21.59 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "JTZOQA5F" (Exp 12/31). This is originally $35.99, so you save 40% off list price. Desktop Power Strip with clamp; 2 widely spaced AC outlets. USB- C...
Amazon has the Simple Gourmet Refrigerator Organizer Storage Bins (6-Pack) for a low $17.49 after Clip Coupon (Exp Soon). Free shipping on orders over $25 or with Amazon Prime. This is originally $24.99, so you save 30% off list price. Stackable Clear Plastic Containers for Fridge and Pantry. Easy Grip...
Amazon has the Zoopod 4K 30MP Bluetooth Outdoor Motion Activated Trail Camerra w/ Night Vision for a low $80.39 Free Shipping after Coupon Code: "LURUAM5B" (Exp 1/11). This is originally $133.99, so you save $53 off list price. 30MP clearer image + 4K video resolution. 34 850nm non-glow LEDs with...
Walmart has the Hyper Tough Rotary Tool Accessory Kit (208-Piece) for a low $6.00. Free Shipping on orders over $35 or buy online, pick up in store. Case comes w/ a clear, latching front and a carry handle. Cutting, polishing, drilling, sanding, buffing, & grinding wide variety. The set consists...
Amazon has the Invisible Glass 19oz Deep-Cleaning Streak Free Premium Glass Cleaner (6-Pack) for a low $21.42. Free Shipping with Amazon Prime or orders $25+. This is normally $39.54, so you save 45% off. There's no streaks, no drips, and no mess thanks to the Invisible Glass Clear Dry formula.
Amazon has the Papercode Simple Elephant Undated Daily, Weekly, Monthly Planner (Select Colors) for a low $14.39 after Clip Coupon. Save up to an extra 20% off select colors. This is a highly reviewed planner with over 6800 Amazon user reviews and a 4.6/5 star rating. We own the older version of this planner and like that it is undated so you are not committed to just the year and the paper is fairly thick to reduce bleeding (depending on the pen).
Comments / 0