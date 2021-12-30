Bar facing complaints again

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign bar that saw discipline from the city this year is again facing complaints about alleged rowdy behavior by patrons, including what police officials said was a shots fired incident on Christmas.



Champaign mayor and liquor commissioner Deb Feinen said there are “a few complaints about a few different things” related to Clark Bar and Glow Bar, both in the same building at 207 West Clark Street. Feinen declined to give more details but confirmed city officials and police are investigating.

Champaign Police Lt. Ben Newell said on the night on December 25, officers were told of a fight inside Glow Bar. Newell said security removed the people fighting, then a short time later someone fired shots. Newell said officers found shell casings in the street in front of the bar, although Feinen said police are still looking into exactly where the shots were fired. No one was reported hurt, and no property was damaged. Police have not made any arrests.



The business’ owner, Rick Stone, claimed the shots were fired in the city parking lot across the street from the bars. “[City officials] are responsible for monitoring [that area],” Stone told our newsroom.



Our newsroom has submitted an open records request to the city of Champaign and its police department for complaints related to Clark Bar and Glow Bar around the Christmas holiday.



In October, Feinen deemed Clark Bar and Glow Bar an “immediate threat to the welfare of our community” and suspended their liquor licenses. That came after a series of 911 calls over several months. However, bar ownership within days came up with an agreement to get their licenses reinstated. The city, for a time, also restricted access to the parking lot across from the bars to discourage loitering and other illegal behavior. In late August, a shooting in that lot sent a man to the hospital.



“Under city ordinance, a bar or restaurant that has a liquor license is responsible for essentially maintaining order on their service premises and their control premises, which includes areas that are directly adjacent to the service area,” deputy city liquor commissioner Matt Roeschley said in October.

