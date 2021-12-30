ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Will the weather hamper any New Year’s Eve plans as we await the ball drop?

By Steven Matregrano
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48dJ9y_0dZOXGBI00

As we get ready to ring in the new year, many across southern New England will be doing some traveling, so what can we expect as we welcome in 2022?

The good news is, the weather doesn’t look to hamper any plans this year. The better news is we aren’t expecting to see any snow!

In fact, the last time Providence saw snow on New Year’s Eve was back in 2009. 2.40″ of snow fell at T.F. Green Airport.

The largest snowfall for New Year’s Eve in Providence was the previous year in 2008 where T.F. Green Airport recorded 4.90″ of snow.

The coldest low temperature was recorded back in 1917 at -7 degrees.

The coldest high temperature was recorded back in 1962 at 8 degrees.

The warmest high temperature was recorded back in 1965 at 69 degrees.

The warmest low temperature was recorded back in 1965 at 42 degrees.

YOUR HOLIDAY FORECAST

NEW YEARS EVE – Cloudy skies with some showers during the day, especially in the morning. Temperatures will be in the mid and upper 40s.

BALL DROP – Cloudy and dry, mild as well. Temperatures near 40 degrees.

NEW YEARS DAY – Remaining unsettled with clouds and showers. It’ll be much milder though with highs in the 50s for much of the area.

Here’s a full list of ways to celebrate New Year’s Eve

12 News spoke with Warwick’s Mayor’s Office regarding it’s planned firework display New Year’s Eve at Rocky Point. They say there are no plans on cancelling the fireworks show and that the public can remain in their cars and watch the 15-minute show.

You’ll want to keep tabs on local events though as some are being scaled back due to Covid-19 concerns. You can find all of those updates right here on WPRI.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WPRI 12 News

Weather Now: Foggy, Rainy, and Cloudy Start to the New Year

Good Morning and Happy New Year! We’re starting off our 2022 with more dense fog settled over the region. Another Dense Fog Advisory has been issued and run through 1 o’clock this afternoon. Visibility of one quarter of a mile or less will be possible at times leading to hazardous driving conditions. Throughout the day […]
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Warwick, RI
City
Providence, RI
WPRI 12 News

Weather Now: Showers, Drizzle Tonight; Some Sun Friday

What a yucky day! Showers and drizzle dominated our Thursday, and that will continue tonight with cool, but relatively mild temperatures. Expect mainly cloudy skies with showers, fog and drizzle continuing off and on through the night. Much like the past few nights, a fast-moving disturbance will bring the showers through the night and into […]
ENVIRONMENT
WPRI 12 News

Watching Winter Live – December 29th, 2021

WATCHING WINTER LIVE – While the West continues to be pummeled by precipitation, much of the Midwest has finally seen their first measurable snowfall of the season where records were broken for lateness. It won’t stop there though. Short-term forecasts show a snow-producing system on the move this week, with long-range outlooks predicting above-average rain […]
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Years Eve#New England#Temperature#Hamper
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WPRI 12 News

New Year brings more canceled flights for air travelers

For air travelers, the new year picked up where the old one left off – with lots of frustration. By late Saturday afternoon on the East Coast, more than 2,600 U.S. flights and nearly 4,600 worldwide had been canceled, according to tracking service FlightAware. That is the highest single-day U.S. toll yet since just before […]
LIFESTYLE
WPRI 12 News

Rhode Island ramping up testing in the New Year

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s day one of 2022 and state leaders in Rhode Island are ramping up COVID-19 testing. Thousands of appointments were added to state testing sites on Saturday to help curb the spread of the virus. On Thursday, Gov. Dan McKee announced over 3,000 tests were made available across eight different testing […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
935K+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy