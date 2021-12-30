Will the weather hamper any New Year’s Eve plans as we await the ball drop?

As we get ready to ring in the new year, many across southern New England will be doing some traveling, so what can we expect as we welcome in 2022?

The good news is, the weather doesn’t look to hamper any plans this year. The better news is we aren’t expecting to see any snow!

In fact, the last time Providence saw snow on New Year’s Eve was back in 2009. 2.40″ of snow fell at T.F. Green Airport.

The largest snowfall for New Year’s Eve in Providence was the previous year in 2008 where T.F. Green Airport recorded 4.90″ of snow.

The coldest low temperature was recorded back in 1917 at -7 degrees.

The coldest high temperature was recorded back in 1962 at 8 degrees.

The warmest high temperature was recorded back in 1965 at 69 degrees.

The warmest low temperature was recorded back in 1965 at 42 degrees.

YOUR HOLIDAY FORECAST

NEW YEARS EVE – Cloudy skies with some showers during the day, especially in the morning. Temperatures will be in the mid and upper 40s.

BALL DROP – Cloudy and dry, mild as well. Temperatures near 40 degrees.

NEW YEARS DAY – Remaining unsettled with clouds and showers. It’ll be much milder though with highs in the 50s for much of the area.

12 News spoke with Warwick’s Mayor’s Office regarding it’s planned firework display New Year’s Eve at Rocky Point. They say there are no plans on cancelling the fireworks show and that the public can remain in their cars and watch the 15-minute show.

You’ll want to keep tabs on local events though as some are being scaled back due to Covid-19 concerns. You can find all of those updates right here on WPRI.com

