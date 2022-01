BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo police are investigating a shooting that happened on Route 33 near the 198 split around 10:20 p.m. on Friday. According to police, two men were shot while inside a vehicle and taken by ambulance to ECMC. One of the men's injuries appears serious in nature. As of Saturday morning, police have not shared an update on their conditions.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO