ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Former Mickey Mouse Club & The Party Member, Tiffini Hale Passes at 46

By Michele
themainstreetmouse.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have sad news to report today. Tiffini Hale, who appeared with the pop group The Party on The All New Mickey Mouse Club, has passed away. The following was reported on The Party’s social media- “It is with the heaviest of broken hearts that we share the...

www.themainstreetmouse.com

Comments / 0

Related
themainstreetmouse.com

Disney Legend Betty White Passes Away Just Weeks Shy of her 100th Birthday

We have extremely sad news to report today. Disney Legend and beloved actress Betty White has passed away at the age of 99, just weeks short of her 100th birthday. She was planning a huge celebration for her milestone birthday, as People Magazine just released an issue with Betty on the cover. TMZ reported that she passed at her home this morning according to law enforcement. Her agent, Jeff Witjas told People Magazine that he will miss her terribly, and so will the animal world that she loved so much.
CELEBRITIES
Radar Online.com

Nicole Brown's Sister Tanya Unhappy With O.J. Simpson's Early Parole Release, Hopes Hollywood Will Continue To Shun Him

Nicole Brown's sister, Tanya, is opening up about her feelings regarding O.J. Simpson's early parole release. She hopes the public, and especially those in Hollywood, will see the reasoning behind her response to the news. Article continues below advertisement. According to reports, Tanya believes Simpson doesn't deserve a second chance...
CELEBRITIES
themainstreetmouse.com

Mickey Mouse Peppermint Cookies- Recipe

Oh, boy! This holiday treat is sure to win over the whole family with its festive mix of chocolate and peppermint, and of course, Mickey Mouse!. Pour the chocolate cake mix, 2 eggs, 1/2 cup butter, and 1/2 cup mini chocolate chips into a mixing bowl. Mix ingredients completely. After...
FOOD & DRINKS
romper.com

Betty White’s Three Stepchildren Have Made Her Feel “Blessed”

Betty White has been working in the entertainment business ever since 1930, when she was a plucky little 8-year-old playing an orphan on the radio show Empire Builders. Since then, she has managed to reinvent herself time after time at different stages of her career. From being a popular guest star on game shows in the ‘50s to becoming a household name on television series in the ‘70s and ‘80s to bona fide screen legend, what hasn’t Betty White done? She even became a stepmom to three children when she married her third husband in 1963.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Primetimer

Larry Sellers dies: Native American character actor, Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star who appeared on The Sopranos was 72

Sellers, a Native American actor and stuntman of Osage, Cherokee and Lakota descent, died Thursday. His cause of death was revealed. Sellers appeared on shows ranging from Beverly Hills, 90210 to The Sopranos. But he is best known for playing Cloud Dancing on CBS hit Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman from 1993 to 1998. “Larry Sellers was truly the heart and spirit of Dr. Quinn. His presence was magical, mystical, and spiritual,” Dr. Quinn star Jane Seymour wrote on Instagram. “I feel so fortunate to have had all those wonderful years together. He will be missed by us all. My heart goes out to Larry’s family and friends, may his memory be a blessing to us all.”
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
thesource.com

Candace Parker Reveals She and Her Wife Anna Petrakova are Expecting a Baby

2021 WNBA Champion Candace Parker hit Instagram announced she has reached her two-year wedding anniversary with Anna Petrakova. In addition, Parker and Petrakova are expecting their first child. This is the second child for Parker as she currently parents 12-year-old Lailaa. Happy Anniversary Моя жена! 2 years ago, I got...
YOGA
In Style

Bradley Cooper Called His 4-Month Marriage to Jennifer Esposito "an Experience"

Who: Oscar-nominated actor, producer, and director Bradley Cooper, 46, and SAG Award-winning actress and entrepreneur Jennifer Esposito, 48. How They Met: Since neither actor has shed much light on their time together, we don't have a firm idea of how they met. That said, they were both fairly ubiquitous TV and film actors in the early to mid 2000s, so the crossover potential is endless … Audition? Network party? We may never know.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christina Aguilera
Person
Keri Russell
Person
Joe Kelley
Person
Ryan Gosling
Person
Justin Timberlake
Person
Britney Spears
Outsider.com

Carol Burnett Remembers Betty White Nailing the ‘Risqué Humor’ on ‘The Carol Burnett Show’

Comedy icon Carol Burnett reflected on Betty White’s ability to walk onto The Carol Burnett Show and nail any sketch she starred in. “She’d come on my show, and if there was a tinge of risqué humor in one of our sketches, she’d roll with it and make it even funnier and add a little wink to show that she was thinking of something sexy,” Burnett told People in celebration of White’s 100th birthday. “She’s not a stand-up. She’s not a jokester. It’s the way she can twist a line to get a laugh.”
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Princess Diana's former voice coach says Kristen Stewart's performance in Spencer is 'not comfortable to watch' and fails to capture the royal's 'true spirit'

A former royal aide has said Kristen Stewart's performance as Princess Diana in the film Spencer is 'not comfortable to watch'. Stewart Pearce, a private voice and presence coach for the late Princess of Wales, said Diana's true spirit was not captured by Stewart, 31, whose movements were 'jerky' rather than 'graceful'.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney Family#Disney Magic#Mmc#The Owner Editor#The Main Street Mouse
New York Post

Jennifer Lawrence reveals why filming with Leo DiCaprio was ‘hell’

Hell hath no fury like Jennifer Lawrence scorned. The 31-year-old Oscar winner has found herself back in the spotlight, as she’s starring in the upcoming Netflix film “Don’t Look Up.”. Lawrence recently revealed why filming the Adam McKay black comedy — especially with co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and...
CELEBRITIES
Glamour

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum Are Hilarious in the Trailer for Their New Movie

Sandra Bullock comedies are iconic, and the trailer for her latest, The Lost City, proves she has another hit on her hands. In the movie, Sandra Bullock plays Loretta Sage, a romance novelist promoting her new book, The Lost City of D. Channing Tatum plays Alan, a model and cover star of Loretta's books who seems to confuse himself for Sage's fictional character, Dash. Things don't seem to be going right for Loretta, but then in comes Daniel Radcliffe as a very rich man in a crisp white three-piece suit. He reads Loretta's book and wants her to help him find the titular Lost City. Except he's not asking: He's kidnapping her and forcing her to help.
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

This Is The One Singer That Elvis Presley Called ‘The Greatest’

There is one singer that Elvis Presley called “the greatest,” and it’s someone who might even display the likings of Presley himself. That person is Roy Orbison. And Presley isn’t the only singer who fell for the charms and talents of Orbison. Other artists who called Orbison their biggest inspirations include everyone from U2 to Led Zeppelin and the Bee Gees. Even The Beatles said their song “Please Please Me” actually came to fruition after hearing Orbison on the radio.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Disneyland
People

'I Had the Love of My Life': Betty White's Love Story with Husband Allen Ludden

Following two short-lived marriages, Betty White found true love with game show host Allen Ludden, whom she met while appearing as a guest on Password during the show's third week. "We felt like we knew each other," she told the Archive of American Television, recalling their "love affair." Within weeks of their meeting, Ludden proposed marriage — "just as a joke," White, who was in no mood for remarrying at that time, once recalled to PEOPLE. "But he wouldn't let up." When she refused a diamond wedding ring ("Oh, I was a bitch!"), he wore it on a chain around his neck. She finally gave in on Easter 1963. He sent her "this adorable fluffy white stuffed bunny," she remembered, "and in its ears were gold leaves with ruby, diamond and sapphire earrings." They wed that year. "I wasted all that time we could have been together," she said. Ludden died in 1981, just shy of the couple's 18th wedding anniversary.
RELATIONSHIPS
ETOnline.com

Robert Redford Remembers Betty White: 'I Had a Crush on Her Too'

Betty White died at the age of 99 on Friday, New Year's Eve, just weeks before celebrating her 100th birthday on Jan. 17. Her former co-stars and Hollywood A-listers, including The Proposal's Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds, Carol Burnett and Kathy Griffin, remembered the Emmy-winning star of The Golden Girls and The Mary Tyler Moore Show as someone who "defied expectation."
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy