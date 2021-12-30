ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Punxsutawney, PA

17-year old from Punxsutawney arrested for underage drinking

By Aaron Marrie
 3 days ago

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa ( WTAJ ) – Three Punxsutawney residents, including a 17-year old male, were arrested for drug possession and underage drinking in November.

Police say a 17-year old male, along with Haden Roy, 24, and Tanya Powell, 48 were arrested for having drugs, open drug paraphilia, and underage drinking when they were stopped for a traffic violation on Monday, Nov. 8 at the intersection of route 36 and Lipp road.

Driver charged in DUI crash that killed 59-year-old over the summer

All three were taken into custody and charged accordingly.

WTAJ

Woman found dead in car being ruled ‘suspicious’, coroner says

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees will be holding a press conference Monday regarding an investigation into the suspicious death of a woman. A LIVESTREAM IS SCHEDULED FOR 11:30 A.M. ORIGINAL STORY — A woman’s death is being ruled suspicious after officials say she was found dead in a vehicle in […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona police search for men wanted on trafficking, rape, other charges

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona police are searching for three men after investigating several reported sexual assaults, two of the five men are currently sitting behind bars in Pennsylvania. During the investigation, police say they discovered that most of the sexual assaults were connected.  Detectives learned that these suspects were mainly targeting female victims with […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Altoona stabbing hospitalizes one, another in custody

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– One is in custody and another is hospitalized after police say a stabbing occurred Thursday morning in Altoona. Altoona police say that the incident occurred before 11 a.m. at 1600 block of 14th Avenue. A 24-year-old man was taken then to UPMC Altoona with moderate injuries and is in stable condition and […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

