Heavy traffic on I-91S from Northampton to Holyoke due to emergency bridge repairs

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – There was heavy traffic Thursday afternoon on I-91 Southbound due to an emergency lane closure, according to MassDOT.

According to Waze, traffic was backed up on I-91S from Northampton all the way through Holyoke around 4:00 p.m. MassDOT says the traffic was due to a lane closure as crews conduct emergency bridge deck repairs over Scott Tower Road in Holyoke. The repairs were expected to last until 5:30 p.m. Thursday evening.

As of 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening, Waze is showing traffic back to normal speeds on I-91 southbound.

