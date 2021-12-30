ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canada’s Ontario to shorten COVID-19 isolation period for vaccinated patients

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Ontario will from Friday shorten the isolation period for vaccinated individuals with COVID-19 to five days...

kfgo.com

Tyler Morning Telegraph

CDC shortens recommended isolation, quarantine period relating to COVID-19

The recommended amount of time for isolation as it relates to COVID-19 has been shortened, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Monday. The CDC has shortened the recommended time for isolation for people with COVID-19 to five days, previously 10 days, if asymptomatic, followed by five days of wearing a mask when around others.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WCAX

State of emergency declared in Montreal as COVID numbers soar

MONTREAL (WCAX) - Montreal has declared a state of emergency as COVID cases in Quebec hit their highest single-day numbers. The previous state of emergency lasted 17 months and was lifted in August. High vaccination rates and vaccine passports had raised hopes of beating COVID. The province of Quebec said...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

Italy reports 68,052 coronavirus cases on Monday, 140 deaths

MILAN (Reuters) – Italy reported 68,052 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, against 61,046 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of coronavirus-related deaths rose to 140 from 133. Italy has registered 137,786 deaths linked to the virus since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, and...
WORLD
kfgo.com

Starbucks U.S. workers must get COVID-19 vaccine or tests

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Starbucks Corp will require its U.S. workers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing in order to comply with new federal mandates, the company said in an update sent to employees on Monday. (Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

Turkey records nearly 45,000 COVID-19 cases as Omicron spreads

ISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey recorded 44,869 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the highest daily figure since late April, health ministry data showed on Monday. It also recorded 160 deaths due to COVID-19 in the same period. Cases in Turkey have more than doubled in just over...
WORLD
kfgo.com

Mexico reports 37 more COVID-19 deaths, bringing toll to 299,581

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico’s health ministry reported on Monday 37 more deaths from COVID-19 in the country, bringing the overall toll since the pandemic began to 299,581. Officials have previously said the real number is likely significantly higher. (Reporting by Diego Ore)
PUBLIC HEALTH
MarketWatch

Pfizer, BioNTech say initial lab study showed 3 doses of COVID-19 vaccine neutralized omicron variant

Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE said results from an "initial laboratory study" showed that their COVID-19 vaccine neutralized the omicron variant of the coronavirus after three doses, or the full two-dose regimen plus a booster shot. The drug makers said those who received just two does of the vaccine showed, on average, a more than 25-fold reduction in neutralization against the omicron variant. The research is very preliminary. The companies did not say how many people they gathered sera from, and it was released in a news release, not a preprint or peer-reviewed medical study. "Although two doses of the vaccine may still offer protection against severe disease caused by the Omicron strain, it's clear from these preliminary data that protection is improved with a third dose of our vaccine," said Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla. "Ensuring as many people as possible are fully vaccinated with the first two dose series and a booster remains the best course of action to prevent the spread of COVID-19." Pfizer's stock rose 0.4% in premarket trading and BioNTech shares shed 1.6%, while futures for the S&P 500 rallied 0.5%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
healththoroughfare.com

2022 Brings A New Pandemic? What Is Flurona?

When we thought that things could not get any worse, well it seems that 2022 brings a surprise. Are we talking g about a new pandemic? Check out the latest reports in order to find out. What is Flurona?. More publications are addressing a new nightmare that will be keeping...
WORLD
kfgo.com

England and Scotland report 157,758 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday

LONDON (Reuters) – England and Scotland reported 157,758 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, according to government data, while another 42 people in England died within 28 days of a positive test. Official data over the Christmas and New Year period has often been incomplete due to reporting delays.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

Brazil’s Bolsonaro is improving, need for surgery unclear, hospital says

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – The condition of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is improving, though it is not yet known if he will need surgery for an intestinal blockage, the hospital where he has been admitted said in a Monday evening statement. Bolsonaro walked briefly in a hallway, and he...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

110 British tourists are refused entry at Austrian airport after 'complete shambles' by authorities implementing new Covid travel rules

Dozens of British holidaymakers have been turned away from the Austrian border after falling foul of a last-minute change to Covid travel rules. Some 110 Britons who had arrived at Innsbruck airport, in western Austria, on December 26 were turned away by border guards for failing to comply with the new rules in what was described by one passenger as a 'complete shambles'.
WORLD

