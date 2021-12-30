ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B stock rises Thursday, outperforms market

By MarketWatch Automation
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07HmKD_0dZOUYQp00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hYw6c_0dZOUYQp00

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B (BRK) inched 0.17% higher to $299.98 Thursday, on what proved to be an all-around dismal trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) falling 0.30% to 4,778.73 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.25% to 36,398.08. This was the stock's seventh consecutive day of gains. Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Cl B closed $1.60 below its 52-week high ($301.58), which the company reached on December 16th.

Trading volume (2.3 M) remained 2.0 million below its 50-day average volume of 4.2 M.

Editor's Note: This story was auto-generated by Automated Insights , an automation technology provider, using data from Dow Jones and FactSet. See our market data terms of use.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

HaschiCorp started at sector weight at KeyBanc Capital

These are the stocks Wall Street analysts heavily favor for 2022 and also expect to rise the most. Tomi Kilgore is MarketWatch's deputy investing and corporate news editor and is based in New York. You can follow him on Twitter @TomiKilgore. Copyright © 2022 MarketWatch, Inc. All rights reserved.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Berkshire Hathaway Inc#Stock#The Stock Market#Cl B#Automated Insights#Factset
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Motley Fool

22 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold in 2022

The top 22 include several healthcare and energy stocks plus REITs, tech/telecom stocks, and more. Multiple Dividend Aristocrats and Dividend Kings made the list. Some don't have super-high dividend yields but should be attractive for other reasons. I don't know how the stock market will perform in the new year....
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Tesla stock price target raised to $295 from $250 at J.P. Morgan

Look for the best dividend-paying stocks to stay in the money in 2022 and beyond. Tomi Kilgore is MarketWatch's deputy investing and corporate news editor and is based in New York. You can follow him on Twitter @TomiKilgore. Copyright © 2022 MarketWatch, Inc. All rights reserved. By using this...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

MarketWatch

67K+
Followers
15K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.

 https://www.marketwatch.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy