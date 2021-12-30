Go Shiozaki Wants to Prove ‘I Am NOAH’

“I missed the fact that I couldn’t wrestle and couldn’t show my ability,” Shiozaki said. “It was my shoulder injury, shoulder subluxation, and that caused ligament and muscle damage. After the surgery and rehabilitation, I announced my return. Now I am back and aiming for the GHC heavyweight championship.”

Shiozaki and Nakajima will also be on the highly anticipated Pro Wrestling NOAH vs. New Japan Pro-Wrestling supercard January 8. Their card marks the third night of Wrestle Kingdom 16, which will be held at Yokohama Arena.

Nakajima is in a must-see match at Wrestle Kingdom, teaming with Kongo against Tetsuya Naito’s Los Ingobernables de Japón, which also includes reigning IWGP world heavyweight champion Shingo Takagi, in a 10-man tag.

“Water and oil do not mix,” Nakajima said. “But to take part in this kind of match is exciting. There will be a rare excitement that can only be experienced on this day. And those are opponents I will enjoy devouring. You will see me satisfy my appetite.”

Seeking to highlight the brilliance of NOAH, Shiozaki teams with Masa Kitamiya against NJPW’s Evil and Dick Togo.

“For now, I have something that I need to focus on and that is our Nippon Budokan event,” Shiozaki said. “All I can say now is that my Wrestle Kingdom opponents will learn the excellence of Pro Wrestling NOAH.”

Before Wrestle Kingdom, Shiozaki’s remains focused on his quest to reclaim the GHC title. This is his chance, once again, to represent the company, and with Pro Wrestling NOAH continuing to expand, he wants to be the one leading the company into new territory.

“We encountered the COVID-19 pandemic but we never stopped,” Shiozaki said. “This is the strength of Pro Wrestling NOAH and its success. I missed most of 2021, but I plan to lead us to success in 2022.

“The New Year will be broadcast live on pay-per-view. It will be an opportunity for fans in the United States to learn more about us. I want to show Pro Wrestling NOAH all around the world, and I will be in the center because I am NOAH.”

