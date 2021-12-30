ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Man Dies In Edison Mobile Home Fire: Report

By Jon Craig
 3 days ago
Edison Volunteer Fire Co. Photo Credit: Edison Volunteer Fire Co.

An unidentified man was killed by a fire that swept through his mobile home in Central Jersey, according to NJ Advance Media.

Smoke billowed out of a trailer on Plainfield Avenue off Route 1 when firefighters arrived around 10:30 a.m., fire officials told the outlet.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the cause was under investigation, however, it was not believed to have been suspicious in nature.

