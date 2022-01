Christmas is around the corner, and New Year’s Eve will be here before we know it. If you’re trying to figure out what to do with your family, rest easy because we have you covered! Whether you want to stay in and have a low-key celebration or you want to head out and party, we have some of our favorite family-friendly ideas and events for you. Read on and find the NYE celebration that matches your mood for 2022.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 14 DAYS AGO