US Forecast

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;43;38;46;41;Dense fog;SE;4;83%;80%;1. Albuquerque, NM;47;34;48;35;Afternoon showers;S;10;68%;99%;1. Anchorage, AK;18;16;24;8;A little snow;N;6;81%;97%;0. Asheville, NC;63;43;66;56;A stray p.m. t-storm;SSE;5;71%;80%;1. Atlanta, GA;65;61;71;67;A stray p.m. t-storm;SW;5;82%;80%;1. Atlantic City,...

Daily Voice

SNOW: 4 Inches Forecast For Philadelphia, Baltimore

Up to four inches of snow are expected to coat parts of Suburban Philadelphia, Baltimore, and parts of South Jersey Sunday night into Monday, forecasters say. South Jersey and the Philadelphia area might only get one or two inches, but the DC area could get as many as four, the National Weather Service says.
The Nation's Weather

A large zone of contrasting temperatures will cause. widespread precipitation tomorrow. Rain will extend from. central New England to the Ohio Valley. Well-above-normal. temperatures will keep any snow in the Northeast confined to. Maine and northern portions of Vermont and New Hampshire. Farther to the south, severe thunderstorms with flooding.
Florida breaks single-day COVID-19 record with 75,900 cases

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — On Friday, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported more than 75,900 new cases of COVID-19 in Florida. That tally raises the 7-day average daily to 42,600, which is twice as high as it was at the peak of this summer’s surge when the delta variant fueled a surge of infections in the state.
Business Matters: SMI Snowmakers - Brooke VanderKelen Alba

Brooke VanderKelen Alba, 30, is one of the owners of SMI Snowmakers, located on Rockwell Drive on the eastern edge of Midland. SMI Snowmakers, also known as Snow Machines, Inc., manufactures and sells snowmaking equipment for ski resorts worldwide. They also produce dust control and evaporation equipment for several industries, including construction, mining, and food. SMI employs 50-100 people, depending on the season.
Fewer cubicles projected for Michigan downtowns

Remote work brought on by the pandemic and projections that some of it will be permanent is reshaping Michigan downtowns and traditional office spaces. Workers who continue to work from home are still going out into the community and making use of alternative workspaces at coffee shops and libraries, said Richard Florida, an economic analysis and policy professor at the University of Toronto.
