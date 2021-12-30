ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pedestrian Struck By Car In Plumstead, Police In Bucks Say

By Nicole Acosta
 3 days ago
North Easton Road and Silo Hill Road Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A pedestrian was struck by a car in Bucks County early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Officers were dispatched around 5:30 a.m. to the intersection of North Easton Road and Silo Hill Road after learning that a woman had been struck by a car, Plumstead Township police said.

The 27-year-old victim from Philadelphia was taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

The offending stopped and was cooperating with police.

Anyone who may have information related to the incident is urged to contact Accident Investigator Jeffrey Moffett at 215-766-8741 or via email at jmoffett@plumstead.gov.

Porch Thief Arrested In Atlantic City: Police

A 53-year-old woman from Atlantic City has been arrested for stealing packages from porches, authorities said. On Wednesday at 12:36 p..m., Detective Fariyd Holmes saw a suspect walking in the 1800 block of Caspian Place, police said. Louise Brown matched the description of a suspect from a theft investigation flyer,...
Woman Killed In Single-Vehicle Franklin County Crash

A woman was killed and another injured during a single-vehicle crash in Western Massachusetts. It took place around 12:20 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 2, on Route 21 in Franklin County in Bernardston, said the Massachusetts State Police. When troopers arrived on the scene they found a 2015 Cadillac SRX had left...
US Marshals Arrest South Jersey Man In Fatal Stabbing

A 52-year-old man from Camden has been arrested by U.S. Marshals in connection with a fatal stabbing, authorities said. Ruben Espinoza was arrested on Sunday and charged with first-degree murder, according to Acting Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay and Camden County Police Chief Gabe Rodriquez. Police responded to the...
Central PA Man Exposed Himself On New Year's Day: Police

A central Pennsylvania man has been charged after he exposed himself to a woman who was out for a walk on Saturday, according to a release by police. Northern Lancaster County Regional police were called to a report that a "male sitting on a bench had exposed himself to a female out for a walk," in the 400 Block of North Oak Street Warwick Township, Lititz, on Jan. 1 shortly after 11 p.m., as stated in the release.
