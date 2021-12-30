ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Boca Raton Woman Spits In Deputy’s Face, Is Jailed

By STAFF REPORT
 3 days ago
Christina Johnson, Courtesy Palm Beach County Jail.

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman allegedly spit in the face of a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office Deputy while she was being arrested for domestic abuse.

Christina Marie Johnson is now facing several charges, including simple assault, battery, weapon offense, and resist an officer.

From the PBSO police report: ” While investigating a domestic battery incident under PBS case #21-142585 I witnessed the following Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer incident. Deputy Sheriff A. Leal #30105 who is a sworn Law Enforcement Officer working for the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office was on scene as my back up for the above mentioned case. The arrestee, CHRISTINA MARIE JOHNSON while in custody and being walked towards my patrol vehicle spat on Deputy Leal’s facial area.

Deputy Leal was holding her left arm while I was holding her right arm walking towards my marked unit. It should be noted that Christina was already in an erratic and belligerent behavior towards us due to the domestic battery arrest. I observed as Christina turned her head to the left, snorted as if she was accumulating spit into her mouth, and spat towards Deputy Leal’s direction.

I Then observed how Deputy Leal had to use his upper torso to dodge the spit. Despite Deputy
Leal’s reaction, part of Christina’s spit made contact with his facial area. After the spit, Christina told
Deputy Leal “f–k you” and put her head down. Sergeant M. Hoffmann, D/S J. Macklin and I are all
witnesses to Christina spitting at Deputy Leal. I do believe Christina maliciously aim her spit at Deputy
Leal.

Christina was transported to West Boca Medical Center to be medically cleared in reference to the
domestic battery incident. Once medically cleared, Christina was then transported to the Palm Beach
County Sheriff’s Office for booking. Based on the facts and circumstances mentioned above, I do find enough probable cause to charge CHRISTINA MARIE JOHNSON with battery on a Law Enforcement Officer.”

Johnson, who lives on Sailfish Road in West Boca Raton, was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail Tuesday evening at 6:40 p.m. She was released just before 3 p.m. on Wednesday after posting $3,000 bond. A court date is pending.

The article West Boca Raton Woman Spits In Deputy’s Face, Is Jailed appeared first on BocaNewsNow.com .

Lynda Frisa
3d ago

Trashy woman not the kind you bring home to meet the family. Shame on her the deputies are out everyday doing a dangerous job not many will sign up for.

Kevin Libby
3d ago

Good luck with that one. That lady will not plea on that charge. The deputy will never let that one go. Around 10 years ago my cousin spit on a cop during a DUI. His mother spent a fortune trying to have that felony dropped. Rehabs and probation. The cop refused everything. They finally agreed to like a billion hours of community service and 10 years of staying out of trouble the felony would fall his record. Good news he has been clean and stayed out trouble.

Linda McGruther
3d ago

This woman is classless and needs to be in jail. Back the Blue!!’

