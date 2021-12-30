ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Future Uncertain for Mother Teresa's Charity After Indian Government Cuts Access to Foreign Funds

NBC Philadelphia
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe future of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity in India hangs in the balance after the government said it would not renew permission for it to access foreign funding. Mother Teresa,...

TheDailyBeast

India Freezes Mother Teresa Charity’s Funds Amid Hindu Nationalist Attacks

The Indian government froze the bank accounts of Mother Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity (MoC), a prominent humanitarian group in the country, on Monday. Based out of West Bengal, the charity's 3,000 nuns support abandoned children, leper colonies, hospices, schools, and more globally. The decision comes amid accusations from the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that the MoC uses charity as a guise for religious conversion of poor Hindus and tribal groups, as well as a week of hate attacks instigated by right-wing Hindu groups who disrupted Christmas masses in several parts of India. In a Monday statement, the central government said that it had decided to reject a license renewal from the charity on Christmas day, citing only “adverse inputs” that it came across during review. Mamata Banerjee, chief minister of West Bengal, took to Twitter to condemn the government’s decision and its disruption to the charity’s humanitarian work, which supports 22,000 patients and employees.
AFP

Oxfam says 'severely' affected by Indian foreign funds ban

Oxfam India says restrictions on its access to international funds will have severe consequences for its humanitarian work and hinder provision of vital medical equipment to fight the Covid pandemic. The charity group's local arm said a decision by the country's home ministry meant that from January 1 it was no longer able to receive foreign funding to finance relief work. It comes just a week after India imposed the same restrictions on the Missionaries of Charity, founded by the late Catholic nun Mother Teresa. Oxfam India chief Amitabh Behar said his organisation had worked closely with local partners to "provide life-saving equipment and support" during the pandemic.
Mother Teresa
Pope Francis
BET

Missionaries Abducted In Haiti Share Escape Story

On Monday (Dec 20), the twelve missionaries who were abducted in Haiti and spent months in captivity told the story of their brave escape after it was announced they managed to free themselves last week. According to Christian Aid Ministries, the missionaries navigated 10 miles through the foreign terrain using...
The US Sun

Who is Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s wife?

SOUTH African archbishop and anti-apartheid icon, Desmond Tutu, has passed away at the age of 90. Tutu is survived by his wife, Nomalizo Leah Shenxane, and four children. Tutu, often known as "the Arch," was a primary voice in South Africa. He urged the government to end apartheid and supported...
persecution.org

Jihadists Decapitate Pastor, Force Wife to Carry His Severed Head

Zimbabwe Daily reported the pastor’s wife told police that “suspected Islamic State-linked insurgents intercepted the pastor in a field, decapitated him and then handed over his head to his wife and ordered her to inform the authorities”. The monstrous act took place amidst a four-year long insurgency...
dallassun.com

Pope reveals what's almost satanic about Covid-19 pandemic

Pope Francis offered a strongly worded rebuke to those who abuse women and children in their own home, saying such people were universally seen as evildoers. Domestic violence is on the rise due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The remarks by the pontiff were among the Catholic Church's most stringent condemnations...
Anita Durairaj

Did Jesus have African heritage?

Picture by Elenktra; Wikimedia Commons; CC-By-1.0 Public Domain Image. Throughout Western history in the form of art, writing, and sermon, Jesus has mostly been depicted as white. However, by the 19th century, writers were depicting Jesus as either white, black, Mediterranean, or some other race.
wordonfire.org

The Immaculate Conception: It’s Complicated

For many today, the Immaculate Conception is more than a puzzle. The teaching that the mother of Jesus was preserved free from sin from her conception is, well, a source of irritation. As someone who was embedded in evangelical Christianity for fifty years, I get it. Among the objections, three...
BBC

Israel rejects 'alarm call' by Christian leaders in Jerusalem

Israel has rejected allegations from Church leaders that unnamed "fringe radical groups" are trying to drive Christians out of the Holy Land. The patriarchs and heads of churches in Jerusalem said authorities had failed to curb assaults against Christians and desecration of their sites. The Archbishop of Canterbury said the...
The Guardian

Save the Children workers missing after 30 villagers reportedly massacred by Myanmar troops

Two people working for Save the Children have gone missing after a massacre in eastern Myanmar that left more than 30 people dead, the international aid group has said. Photos of the aftermath of the Christmas Eve killings in Mo So village, just outside Hpruso township in Kayah state, spread on social media in the country, fuelling outrage against the military that took power in February after ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.
