The euro initially fell during the previous week but then ended up closing at the very top of the range that we have been in. This is a little bit of a “heads up” about the thinking of traders as we step into the new year. There is a very good chance that we will break the top of the range for the week and continue to rally a bit, and I am seeing a bit of US dollar weakness across the board. With that in mind, the initial target will be the 1.15 handle. Keep in mind that Friday is non-farm payroll, so it might be a slightly choppy week for the first few days.

CURRENCIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO