Brazil's Esteves formally rejoins controlling group of BTG Pactual

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - André Esteves, a Brazilian banking executive who was briefly jailed on suspicion of corruption, but whose name was later cleared, has formally re-entered Banco BTG Pactual SA’s controlling group “G7,” the bank said in a Thursday securities filing.

The G7 is a group of partners that holds a majority stake in BTG but is different from the board. (Reporting by Gram Slattery Editing by Chris Reese)