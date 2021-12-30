ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazil's Esteves formally rejoins controlling group of BTG Pactual

RIO DE JANEIRO, Dec 30 (Reuters) - André Esteves, a Brazilian banking executive who was briefly jailed on suspicion of corruption, but whose name was later cleared, has formally re-entered Banco BTG Pactual SA’s controlling group “G7,” the bank said in a Thursday securities filing.

The G7 is a group of partners that holds a majority stake in BTG but is different from the board. (Reporting by Gram Slattery Editing by Chris Reese)

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Btg Pactual#Corruption#Rio De Janeiro#Brazilian#Banco Btg Pactual Sa
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

