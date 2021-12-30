SWAC updates basketball COVID protocols amid surge

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) has updated its policy for men’s and women’s basketball games that are unable to be played due to COVID.

New policy guidelines are as follows:

Regularly scheduled basketball contests must be participated in if an institution has at least seven available players and at least one countable coach. Institutions can elect to still participate in contests even if the requisite numbers of players are not available.

If a team is unable to compete due to COVID-related issues, the game will be counted as a forfeit. This will result in a loss for the cancelling team and a win for the opposing team.

If both teams are unable to compete due to COVID-related issues, both will have forfeited and each team will be charged with a loss. Institutions can reschedule contests with each other at their own discretion.

A COVID-related forfeit will not charge a team’s official won-lost record, as per NCAA policy. It will also not impact statistics or coaching records. It will only count for the purpose of conference standings.

Conference play for SWAC men’s and women’s basketball begins on Monday, January 3.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.