Fog & Drizzle Tonight, Rainy & Mild For The Weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) — Some of the coldest air of the season has settled in across much of Chicago. Wind chills start off well below zero Monday morning, as cold as -10° for some. It doesn’t get much better in the afternoon as wind chills hold in the single digits. There will be a ton of sunshine through the day as highs reach the 20s. Some improvement tonight, but not much, with lows in the teens. There is a brief warmup on the way for Tuesday. Highs climb above the freezing mark, but it’s only temporary. Another blast of cold air settles in for the rest of the week, with a few flurries possible Wednesday into Thursday. TODAY: Sunny. High: 25 TONIGHT: Clear, cold. Low: 19 TOMORROW: Partly cloudy, not as cold. High: 35

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO