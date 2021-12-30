ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fog & Drizzle Tonight, Rainy & Mild For The Weekend

By Jeff Desnoyers
Cover picture for the articleFor tonight, drizzle, fog and even a few showers. Steady temps around 40°. Friday, mostly cloudy after a spot morning shower. Areas of fog. Mid to upper 40s. New Year’s Eve, cloudy, foggy with...

