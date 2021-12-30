YSU downs Purdue Fort Wayne, remains perfect in conference play
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State women’s basketball team went on a 29-9 run in the second half to defeat Horizon League foe Purdue Fort Wayne 64-41 Thursday at the Beeghly Center.
Lilly Ritz led all scorers with 22 points. Malia Magestro finished with 14.Fast start helps YSU roll past Defiance
Chelsea Olson tallied 10 rebounds, 10 assists and 7 points.
The Penguins improve to 5-0 in Horizon League play for the second time in program history. YSU is 11-1 overall and 7-0 at home.
