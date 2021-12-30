ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

YSU downs Purdue Fort Wayne, remains perfect in conference play

By Danielle Podlaski
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LaDb0_0dZOS6GE00

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State women’s basketball team went on a 29-9 run in the second half to defeat Horizon League foe Purdue Fort Wayne 64-41 Thursday at the Beeghly Center.

Lilly Ritz led all scorers with 22 points. Malia Magestro finished with 14.

Fast start helps YSU roll past Defiance

Chelsea Olson tallied 10 rebounds, 10 assists and 7 points.

The Penguins improve to 5-0 in Horizon League play for the second time in program history. YSU is 11-1 overall and 7-0 at home.

Bengals rally past Chiefs, clinch AFC North title

Evan McPherson kicked a 20-yard field goal as time ran out, and the Cincinnati Bengals earned their first AFC North title and postseason appearance in six years with a wild 34-31 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.
NFL
Ohio State outlasts Utah 48-45 in the Rose Bowl

PASADENA, California (WCMH) — Ohio State was able to outlast Utah 48-45 in the 108th edition of the Rose Bowl on New Year’s Day. All updates from “The Granddaddy of Them All” can be found below: 1st Quarter Utah scores first on its second possession. Cameron Rising hits Britain Covey for a 19-yard touchdown to […]
OHIO STATE
Former Broncos, Falcons, Giants coach Dan Reeves dies at 77

Dan Reeves, who won a Super Bowl as a player with the Dallas Cowboys but was best known for a long coaching career highlighted by four more appearances in the title game with the Denver Broncos and the Atlanta Falcons, all losses, died Saturday.
NFL
