YSU downs Purdue Fort Wayne, remains perfect in conference play

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown State women’s basketball team went on a 29-9 run in the second half to defeat Horizon League foe Purdue Fort Wayne 64-41 Thursday at the Beeghly Center.

Lilly Ritz led all scorers with 22 points. Malia Magestro finished with 14.

Chelsea Olson tallied 10 rebounds, 10 assists and 7 points.

The Penguins improve to 5-0 in Horizon League play for the second time in program history. YSU is 11-1 overall and 7-0 at home.

