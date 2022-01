A 12-year-old boy was fatally shot while sitting on a bed in a home in Englewood on the South Side Sunday night, according to Chicago police. Marcell Wilson was on the bed with other people in a back bedroom in the 5500 block of South Aberdeen Street when someone he knew fired a handgun about 11:25 p.m., striking him in the chest, police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO