Oxfam India says restrictions on its access to international funds will have severe consequences for its humanitarian work and hinder provision of vital medical equipment to fight the Covid pandemic. The charity group's local arm said a decision by the country's home ministry meant that from January 1 it was no longer able to receive foreign funding to finance relief work. It comes just a week after India imposed the same restrictions on the Missionaries of Charity, founded by the late Catholic nun Mother Teresa. Oxfam India chief Amitabh Behar said his organisation had worked closely with local partners to "provide life-saving equipment and support" during the pandemic.

CHARITIES ・ 3 HOURS AGO