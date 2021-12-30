ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Risks and opportunities for the farm sector in 2022

By Pat Westhoff
 3 days ago
On balance, 2021 has been a pretty good year for the farm sector. Farm commodity prices and net farm income are well above pre-pandemic levels and landowners are benefiting from higher land values. Compared to 2020, farmers are getting a lot more of their income from selling crop and livestock products, and less in the form of government checks.

Looking ahead to 2022, there are many reasons for continued optimism. Meat demand, for example, is very strong, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) projects that average cattle prices will be at their highest levels since 2015.

USDA estimates that per-capita domestic use of beef is up slightly this year, even though retail beef prices are sharply higher. That combination of higher consumption at higher prices can only occur if consumer demand is exceptionally strong.

A portion of the increase in beef consumption can be explained by reduced supplies of other meats to the domestic market, but overall, domestic meat disappearance is down by less than one percent this year. At the same time, the consumer price index for meat was up a remarkable 13 percent between November 2020 and November 2021.

There is no guarantee this strong consumer demand will continue, of course, but there are other reasons for optimism in the meat sector. For example, the current outlook is for steady to declining prices for corn and other livestock feeds.

The margin between live cattle and processed beef prices has been exceptionally wide in 2021, but that margin may narrow in 2022 if fewer cattle need to be processed. Narrower processing margins would benefit cattle producers while holding down increases in meat prices for consumers.

Another reason for optimism is expected growth in production of renewable diesel fuel. This product uses soybean oil and other fats and oils to create a substitute for diesel fuel, rather than simply being blended with diesel fuel like conventional biodiesel.

A tremendous amount of new capacity to make renewable diesel is under construction or planned in response to supportive policies in California. If even a fraction of that planned capacity is built and utilized, it will boost demand for vegetable oil and oilseeds like soybeans. A downside risk is that it could displace production of biodiesel at existing plants in Missouri and other states.

A major risk facing the farm sector in 2022 is rising production costs. Fertilizer prices have shot higher in recent months because of a variety of factors, and it appears unlikely that they will return to more normal levels in 2022. Our institute also projects that prices for corn, soybeans and other crops will decline from their recent peak levels, so many crop producers are likely to see lower net incomes in 2022.

Of course, there are many other uncertainties. In any given year, weather developments here and in other major producing countries can send crop prices sharply higher or lower. How the pandemic evolves will affect all our lives and the global economy. Shifts in government policies could expand or reduce payments to farmers and have other market impacts.

Putting all the pieces together, our institute expects net farm income to decline moderately in 2022, but it is easy to envision both more optimistic and more pessimistic scenarios.

Pat Westhoff is director of the Food and Agricultural Policy Research Institute at the University of Missouri and a professor of agricultural and applied economics. The opinions expressed here are his own and do not reflect official positions or endorsements of the University of Missouri.

