View the original article to see embedded media. Sam Howell declared for the 2022 NFL draft, the North Carolina quarterback announced in a video on Saturday. “I’ve been trying to think of the right words to say, the way to best capture the gratitude I have to God, to my family, my teammates, my coaches and Carolina,” Howell said. “But it’s nearly impossible to condense the greatest three years of my life into a letter.”

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO